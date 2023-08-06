Days before a lawsuit was filed against Lizzo by three of her former dancers, the "Truth Hurts" songstress expressed some vague discontent in a candid interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

Lizzo recently sat down with the TV news program for an interview shortly before news of the harassment lawsuit first broke, and which forced 60 Minutes Australia to reframe what would otherwise have been a glowing profile.

In the chat, Lizzo shared how she'd been having a "rough day" in what seems now like possibly ominous remarks about the developments to come.

"Even today, I was having a rough day," Lizzo, 35, admitted. "I was sad and stuff earlier today."

The singer added, "And I still feel like, for some odd reason, even if I'm having a bad day or if I'm going through something, people still get good from it. Maybe I'm transmuting it, or maybe I'm an alchemist."

According to court docs filed on Tuesday and obtained by ET, three of Lizzo's former backup dancers -- Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez -- claim they faced sexual harassment, as well as religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations.

Davis, Williams and Rodriguez are asking the courts for damages, including unpaid wages, loss of earnings, deferred compensation, employment benefit, emotional distress, medical expenses and attorneys' fees.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old "Juice" singer, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, broke her silence on the claims when she shared a statement on Instagram, responding to the allegations.

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," she wrote. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

Lizzo noted that she rarely responds to "false allegations" but claimed the reports are "unbelievable" and "too outrageous to not be addressed."

The GRAMMY winner called the stories "sensationalized" and said they came from "former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

She added, "It's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team."

Saying she didn't want to be viewed as a "victim," Lizzo added, "I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days."

Despite embracing being "very open with my sexuality," Lizzo shared, "There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world."

"I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight," the singer, who is known for her messages of body positivity, said.

Lizzo concluded the post by thanking those who have shown her support and vowing, "I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this."

After Lizzo posted her message on Thursday, Ron Zambrano, the lawyer representing the backup dancers in their lawsuit, responded with a statement on behalf of the women.

"Lizzo has failed her own brand and has let down her fans. Her denial of this reprehensible behavior only adds to our clients’ emotional distress. The dismissive comments and utter lack of empathy are quite telling about her character and only serve to minimize the trauma she has caused the plaintiffs and other employees who have now come forward sharing their own negative experiences," he stated. "While Lizzo notes it was never her intention 'to make anyone feel uncomfortable,' that is exactly what she did to the point of demoralizing her dancers and flagrantly violating the law"

