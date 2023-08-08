Made in America Festival Featuring Lizzo and SZA Canceled for 2023
The 2023 Made in America Music Festival, headlined by Lizzo and SZA, has been canceled. The announcement was made on Tuesday via the festival's official website and social media.
"Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place," the statement read. "This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation. Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience."
The statement continued, "We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024. All ticket holders will be refunded at original point of purchase."
MIA Fest -- which has been held annually since 2012 -- was scheduled for Sept. 2-3. In addition to Lizzo and SZA, fans were expecting performances by Miguel, Latto, Ice Spice and more.
Fans were also set to enjoy various installations, food trucks, vendors and more experiences.
Though an exact reason for the festival's cancellation has yet to be revealed, the news comes on the heels of the lawsuit filed against Lizzo by former background dancers.
According to court docs filed last week and obtained by ET, three of Lizzo's former backup dancers -- Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez -- claim they faced sexual harassment, as well as religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations.
Lizzo -- whose real name is Melissa Jefferson -- denied the allegations in a statement. "These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," she wrote. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized," she said in part.
So far, neither Lizzo nor SZA has yet to speak out about the Made in America Festival's cancellation.
