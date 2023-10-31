In a jaw-dropping Halloween celebration, Sherri Shepherd, the host of Sherri, transformed into an Alien Superstar as she paid tribute to Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé, on her talk show Tuesday. With unmatched energy, dazzling outfits, and a surprise guest, Sherri’s Halloween episode left audiences mesmerized.

Shepherd's stunning homage to Beyoncé began with a fiery red jumpsuit, a replica of the one the "Energy" singer wore during her memorable Renaissance World Tour. But the comedian's commitment to the act didn't stop there. She flawlessly recreated some of Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy's iconic joint routines, and yes, Sherri had her very own "Blue" alongside her to complete the performance.

As the episode unfolded, an unexpected treat awaited the viewers. None other than Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mom and renowned fashion designer, made a surprise appearance. Tina, dressed in an all-red ensemble to honor her daughter's iconic look, joined Sherri onstage.

Reflecting on the emotions she and her son-in-law, JAY-Z, experienced while watching Blue Ivy take the stage with Beyoncé during the tour, Tina shared their heartwarming story.

"Me and her dad, we were together every night," Tina told Sherri. "He would come to the front where I was and watch that, and I mean, we were both—I was in tears. And he was grinning so hard, I thought his face would hurt."

Sherri

Tina explained that Blue Ivy's inclusion in the tour was a result of the 11-year-old's desire to join her mom and her dancers onstage. Initially hesitant, Beyoncé eventually agreed to Blue's request under one condition. "She thought about it and she said, 'You know if you work hard and you really come with it, then we'll let you go one time,'" Tina recalled. "So it was supposed to be a one-time thing."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Of course, that one-time performance became history and one of the most iconic moments in modern music, that continued for the rest of the tour.

Sherri

But Sherri wasn't the only celebrity getting into formation for Halloween this year. The Talk hosts also joined in on the fun, with Sheryl Underwood also taking on the role of Beyoncé.

Sheryl exclusively spoke to ET about her transformation and quipped that she couldn't become Beyoncé, so she became "She-yonce" to pay homage to the music icon. Sheryl shared some playful banter with her team, emphasizing the incredible transformation she underwent and even humorously claimed to have dieted to perfect the look of Beyoncé.

RELATED CONTENT: