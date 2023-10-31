Tess and Ali body swap! Christina Aguilera is paying homage to her Burlesque co-star Cher with her spot-on Halloween costume. The 42-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share a slew of photos and video of herself dressed as the legendary 77-year-old performer for the holiday.

Kicking off the look with a video of her lip-syncing Cher's line from the 2010 film, the pop star captioned the post, "Tess & Ali 4EVER 🤍♾️🤍"

Aguilera also donned a series of Cher's most iconic looks including a black leather bodysuit and fishnet tights, a black sheer rhinestone jumpsuit, and more.

"On my favorite day of the year it's only right to turn back time and tribute the OG trailblazer @cher," Aguilera captioned the post. "Cher's message through her music and style has left a permanent mark on the world and to this day, I still can't believe I had the opportunity to work with such a legend!!!! No one could ever fill the shoes of the great & powerful Cher. The love and respect I have for you is endless 🖤⚓️."

She also shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself rocking the various ensembles and large black curly wig set to Cher's hit "If I Could Turn Back Time."

"Honoring the LEGENDARY QUEEN @cher 🤍," she captioned the post.

Aguilera's costume tribute comes amid reports that the "Beautiful" singer is adapting the beloved film for a stage musical.

ET recently spoke with Julianne Hough, who also starred in Burlesque, about the possibility of a stage adaptation.

"That musical, first of all, such a classic," Hough gushed. "People love that show and it needs to be on stage."

RELATED CONTENT: