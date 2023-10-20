Even with over 50+ years in the game, Cher is still exciting her fans with new experiences. This holiday season, the "Goddess of Pop" is tackling a whole new category of music with her latest project -- Christmas music!

The singer has released her first-ever holiday album, Christmas, which features stunning collaborations with artists like Stevie Wonder and Michael Bublé. The album is her first with original material in 10 years, following 2013's Closer to the Truth. It can be terrifying branching out with something different as an established and beloved artist, but Cher confesses to ET's Kevin Frazier that she's genuinely proud of the work on her new album.

"It's like, I didn't want to do it. I think everybody in the universe knows that, and I didn't know what I was doing when I started it," the 77-year-old admits. "I didn't have a goal. I just didn't want to do a Christmas album. I wanted to do an album with a Christmas theme that would make people feel happy during the holidays, but I wanted to do a Cher album."

The singer describes the holiday album as "erratic," pointing out the eclectic mixture of guest artists featuring on the album's tracklist. From covers of iconic singles like Chuck Berry's "Run Rudolph Run," and guest appearances by artists such as Darlene Love, Cyndi Lauper, and Tyga, it's fair to say the singer has something for everyone on the album.

"It just goes all over the place," she quips.

It wasn't easy finding the right partners to duet with! Cher admits that a few of her guests were last-minute, including the one that frightened her the most -- Stevie Wonder.

The pair teamed up for a new rendition of Wonder's song, "What Christmas Means to Me," which Cher shares she initially recorded solo. "I did it and then afterward, I realized that I didn't do it as well as I thought. So I thought, only Stevie can do these Stevie parts, you know? And I'm not cutting it," she reveals.

"I was really nervous, and it took me a long time to get him too," she adds, recalling the phone conversation between her and the 73-year-old singer-songwriter. "I said, 'Stevie, I want you to do my song, and I'm gonna send it to you when I'm done, but I can't do those certain parts; they're just Stevie parts, you know?' And I was nervous, I was so nervous! Then finally he said, 'Sure, Cher. Is it one of my songs?' He obviously didn't hear the beginning of this, and then at the end, he said, 'Do you want me to play [the] harmonica?' And I was like, 'Yes, I do. Thank you, God!'"

Her other collaborations were less nerve-wracking to procure, especially the duet fans might find most surprising, her collaboration with rapper Tyga. Their connection comes by way of music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, who also happens to be Cher's beau.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The singer reveals that she met Tyga and Edwards at the same time while attending last year's Paris Fashion Week.

Her romance with the 37-year-old began when her friend "pushed" her to ask Edwards about what she assumed was a grill, but turned out to be Edwards' teeth.

After the two had been spotted while out in the city together, Cher says that Edwards reached out to her friend -- jewelry designer Loree Rodkin -- about a photo taken of him with the superstar, asking if she would pass it on to Cher. Instead, Rodkin suggested that Edwards reach out to Cher personally, which led to the couple texting one another.

Although Cher jokes that she told Edwards she was "too old" for his texts, the two stayed in touch. "I was in a place where I couldn't do much and I kept saying, 'I'm not the right woman for you. First of all, I'm 100 years older than you. And secondly, your friends [wouldn't think you were] cool if you were caught hanging with me, you know?' He said, 'Why don't you let me be the judge of that?' And then, we just happened," she recounts.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in December 2022, Cher gushed about her other half, telling the host he's "very kind," "very smart," "very talented," and "really funny."

"On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," Cher said of their pairing. "But, in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous and I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."

Added the legend, "And I think he’s quite handsome."

Back in May, there were multiple reports of an amicable split between the pair, five months after Cher sparked speculation of an engagement with a photo of a pear diamond ring she posted on Christmas. TMZ later reported they were never engaged despite the large sparkler.

Then in September, four months after reports of their split, the music icon was spotted hand in hand with the music executive. The two were photographed outside of Italian restaurant Funke in Beverly Hills, where they were seemingly joined by J Balvin and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer. Tyga reportedly also joined the group.

When asked how she would describe her relationship with Edwards, Cher plays coy and simply gestures to the gorgeous sparkler on her middle finger. No words needed!

As for her music, now that she's given fans a holiday treat, Cher says there's plenty more where that came from.

"Oh, I'm planning it," the singer reveals when asked if she plans to release another studio album, as well as a tour. "That's what I want to do and I've got a feeling I've got more and more in me."

Cher's Christmas is now available to stream.

