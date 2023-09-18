No need for Cher to turn back time -- it appears her former flame Alexander "AE" Edwards is back in her life.

Four months after reports of their split, the music icon, 77, was spotted hand in hand with the music executive, 37, on Saturday. The two were photographed outside of Italian restaurant Funke in Beverly Hills, where they were seemingly joined by J Balvin and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer. Tyga reportedly also joined the group.

Cher and Edwards matched in black ensembles, him in a black puffer jacket and her in a black blazer with white accents paired with coordinating pants.

Back in May, there were multiple reports of an amicable split between the pair, five months after Cher sparked speculation of an engagement with a photo of a pear diamond ring she posted on Christmas. TMZ later reported they were never engaged despite the large sparkler.

BACKGRID

They were first spotted out together in November 2022 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in December 2022, Cher gushed about her other half, telling the host he's "very kind," "very smart," "very talented," and "really funny."

"On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," Cher said of their pairing. "But, in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous and I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."

Added the legend, "And I think he’s quite handsome."

Edwards was previously in a relationship with Amber Rose, with whom he welcomed a son named Slash. They later split in 2021, with Edwards publicly admitting to cheating on her after she publicly accused him of having affairs with 12 people.

RELATED CONTENT: