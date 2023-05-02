Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards Break Up After 6 Months of Dating

Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards have called it quits after several months of dating and a rumored proposal. According to multiple reports, the duo broke up a few weeks ago, with sources noting that the split was amicable.

Cher, 76, and Edwards, 37, first sparked romance rumors in November 2022 when they were seen spotted walking together in Los Angeles. Cher later confirmed the relationship and went into more detail about the couple's nearly 40-year age gap on The Kelly Clarkson Show in December.

"On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," she said. "But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve." Cher couldn't help but call Edwards “fabulous,” “very kind,” “very smart,” “very talented,” and “really funny.” She continued, “And I think he’s quite handsome.”

On Christmas, Cher took to Twitter to share a photo of a massive diamond ring, gifted to her by Edwards, which prompted widespread engagement rumors.

Cher captioned the photo of the glittering pear-shaped ring, saying, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E." She later clarified that the painted nails in the photo are his, writing, "I posted this cause his nails are so cool."

However, TMZ reports that the duo was never really engaged to be married despite the ring.

In March 2023, ET spoke with Cher on the red carpet premiere of Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, where she blushed over her relationship with the music producer. When told she seemed happy with Edwards, she responded, at the time, "Yes I am."

Cher was previously married to Sonny Bono from 1964-1975 and to Gregg Allman from 1975-1979. The legendary performer has also had high-profile relationships with Val Kilmer and Tim Medvetz.

Edwards, who is the VP of A&R at Def Jam Records, was last linked to Amber Rose. The pair confirmed their romance in 2018. One year later, they welcomed their 3-year-old son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. Rose and Edwards ended their relationship in 2021.

