Julianne Hough has her eye on a possible "full circle" Burlesque moment. As Christina Aguilera is reportedly adapting the 2010 film into a stage musical, Hough is teasing her own potential involvement.

"Can you imagine?" Hough gushed to ET's Denny Directo at Tuesday's taping of Dancing With the Stars, where she now serves as a co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro after previously competing as a pro dancer on the series for five seasons. "Full circle Dancing With the Stars, full circle Burlesque, I mean."

Hough made her feature film debut in Burlesque as Georgia, appearing opposite Aguilera and Cher as a nightclub dancer.

"That musical, first of all, such a classic," Hough gushed. "People love that show and it needs to be on stage."

Asked whether she'd be in the house on opening night, Hough teased: "Who knows, I mean, be there, be in it, whatever!"

Pressed further on whether she'd be interested in performing in the production, Hough was fully on board.

"Heck yeah!" she said. "Why not? I love it."

Dancing With the Stars celebrated Motown Night on Tuesday for the third week of competition, and the 12 stars still standing -- along with their pro partners -- brought their very best to the ballroom for a night of impressive performances and unpredictable scores.

Tuesday's new episode also featured a special guest judge, Michael Strahan, who joined stalwart judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

In the end -- through a combination of judges scores and audience votes -- two couples were determined to be in jeopardy: Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson, as well as Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber.

This time, Beckford's places at the bottom of the leaderboard with an unfortunately low score -- a 20 out of 40 for his foxtrot with Johnson, set to "Master Blaster (Jammin')" by Stevie Wonder -- was an accurate predictor for the couple getting the axe this week.

After the elimination, Beckford said of his time on the show, "It's been good, I learned a lot of things that I can take into the real world, so I had a good time."

Hough told ET, "One of the things I love so much about Tyson and Jenna is he had such a youthful spirit, that was just so excited and so happy to be here, and I'm so gonna miss him."

She added, "He was such a joy to be around, so I'm bummed to see him leave but that's the nature of the show."

As for her new role as a co-host, Hough said she's had no trouble getting her footing.

"It just feels like a warm hug being back here in the ballroom where it all began," Hough said, adding that she's "so happy."

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+.

