Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold are playing coy about those romance rumors. ET's Deidre Behar spoke to the partners after their Latin night performance, and they stayed mum on whether or not there's something going on with them off the dance floor.

"We just enjoy hanging out and we love each other," Harry, 26, said, "so it's been great."

"Yes," Rylee, 18, agreed, before Harry noted that they want to "keep the mystery in it."

As for the fact that people are supporting them as a duo, Rylee said, "I love it and it's so fun. We can definitely use support and the votes. We just love everybody that's supporting us and we’re having so much fun together."

Harry also said that he "had so much fun" during his week two performance, noting, "Last week I was freaking out. I was nervous, my legs were shaking, but she just made me feel comfortable and excited... She is the best."

Just one day after ET's chat with the Too Hot to Handle star and his pro partner, the pair was spotted holding hands after Tate McRae's Los Angeles concert.

