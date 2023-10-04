Jamie Lynn Spears is saying goodbye to Dancing With the Stars. The 32-year-old Sweet Magnolias actress and her pro partner, Alan Bersten, found themselves on the chopping block and ultimately were sent home during the second week of competition.

Despite not being at the bottom of the leaderboard, it seems Spears and Bersten's Latin Night cha-cha -- set to "Shake Señora" by Pitbull, feat. T-Pain & Sean Paul -- didn't win over enough voters during Tuesday's broadcast. Still, Spears is calling the experience "a win."

"Alan, you're the absolute best friend and partner that anyone could ever ask for. I got to raise some money for my #SAGAFTRA community and meet some of the most amazing ppl, and That's a win by all accounts in what I set out to do. Softball moms are hot🥎🔥💃🏼" Spears wrote on Instagram, sharing a carousel of images and photos from her time on the show.

She continued, "Yalllllll, I promise I hear and see all the many wonderfully passionate ppl who are not happy with the way things fell tonight, and i appreciate the tremendous amount love and support, but this was an amazing experience, and I'm very happy to have been apart of it, and soooo excited to see all the fabulous contestants and their partners continue to KILL it each week!!!!!"

Within her post, Spears included a photo of the full cast on premiere night. Among her fellow competitors this season are Ariana Madix, Mauricio Umansky, Jason Mraz, Charity Lawson, Alyson Hannigan, Mira Sorvino, Tyson Beckford, Xochiti Gomez, Lele Pons, Barry Williams, Adrian Peterson, Harry Jowsey and Matt Walsh, who was eliminated last week.

Spears also included a few sweet snapshots with her daughters, 15-year-old Maddie and 5-year-old Ivey.

At rehearsals earlier this week, the Zoey 102 star told ET that her experience on ABC's reality competition has provided a beautiful opportunity to connect with her daughters.

Her girls were in the audience to cheer her on during the season 32 premiere on ABC, along with her mother, Lynne Spears.

"It just meant everything," Jamie Lynn gushed of their support. "It was like, OK, at least to have that, it's been a day, I got my girls here and my family, and that was it. I don't think it would have been nearly as special without them."

"They were really proud," Jamie Lynn added of her daughters. "My youngest one, she did take a nap through most of the show, but she woke up for my performance. And then my oldest one said that she teared up at the end."

She continued, "That made my heart feel like, really, I don't know. It was weird to see my 15-year-old be proud of watching her mom dance on TV."

Jamie Lynn joked that, like most parents of teens, "I have not done anything right in about three years," but that joining Dancing With the Stars has been a "bonding experience for us, so I've really enjoyed it."

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

