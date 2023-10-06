In an emotional announcement made through Instagram, Mark Ballas, 37, and his wife BC Jean, 36, revealed that they suffered a miscarriage last year. The couple, well-known for their musical talents and Mark's stint on ABC's Dancing With the Stars, shared their devastating experience.

The video posted to their band, Alexander Jean's, Instagram page on Thursday began with the heart-wrenching caption, "We lost a baby last year." In the emotional video, the couple opened up about the heartbreak they experienced when they learned that their little one would not make it.

Mark and BC, who tied the knot in 2016, released a song titled Rainbow on the same day as their announcement. The song reflects on their journey of loss and hope. Remarkably, BC is currently pregnant with their "rainbow baby" and is expected to give birth to their first child in the coming weeks.

"We lost a baby last year," the video’s first frame reads.

"Just when we thought we were in a good place to tell family and friends, we received the heavy news that our little one wasn't going to make it."

They continued, "We've both been through hard times in our lives, but this was a different kind of sadness."

The news of their miscarriage was met with an outpouring of support and condolences from fans and followers on social media. The couple had previously announced their pregnancy in June through another Instagram post on their band's page, where they playfully shared snippets of their daily life and their excitement about becoming parents.

In their June announcement, the couple didn't specify a due date but assured their fans that their baby was "coming soon." Their dog, Hendrix, was also featured in the joyful pregnancy reveal.

"Rainbow," the couple's latest release, is a heartfelt song that begins with the lyrics, "Give me some good news. Something to look forward to." It goes on to explore the emotional journey of loss and healing. BC's powerful vocals and Mark's soulful guitar create a moving tribute to anyone who has experienced loss.

The chorus of "Rainbow" offers a message of hope, "But, I'll be alright, it just takes time, right?" The couple hopes that the song brings comfort and solace to those who have endured similar experiences, reminding them that a rainbow of hope isn't far away.

