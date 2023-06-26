The Dancing With the Stars baby family is getting bigger!

On Monday, Mark Ballas and BC Jean announced they were expecting their first child. The happy couple shared the news via Instagram with a little video giving their followers an update on their life.

"Life Lately ☀️," the pair captioned the video shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

In the clip, Ballas and Jean document their respective birthday celebrations, trip to Disneyland, studio sessions and a trip where they turned off their phones and went to the beach and took a car ride with their dog.

The video ends with the reveal.

"Also...we've been making a tiny human," the words that flashed across the screen read as the camera pans out to the parents-to-be posing in the mirror, while Jean shows off her baby bump.

Ballas and Jean's exciting news was met with love from the Dancing With the Stars community.

"Yessssssssssssss baby!!!!!! We love this baby so much already! ❤️❤️❤️," Julianne Hough wrote.

"😭😭So so happy for you two," Lindsay Arnold added.

"I’ve been waiting to see this!! THE BEST THING EVER!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ This is such a you announcement btw hahaha love and miss you guys, can’t wait to see all 3 of you soon!!!!! And Hendrix obvs @markballas @bcjean," Emma Slater said.

Ballas, 37, and Jean, 36, tied the knot in 2016. The professional dancer officially announced that he was retiring from Dancing With the Stars following his season 31 win with Charli D'Amelio.

Ballas' ballroom baby will join Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov's baby girl. Witney Carson's second son, and Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's second child -- all who were born within the last two months.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mark Ballas Announces Retirement From 'Dancing With the Stars'

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Ballas and BC Jean Talk Married Life, Plans for First Wedding Anniversary & Kids

'DWTS' Pro Witney Carson Welcomes 2nd Child -- See the Baby Pics

Mark Ballas Announces Retirement From 'Dancing With the Stars' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery