Derek Hough is a married man. He's got the ring to prove it, and he loves showing it off!

The ballroom pro and Dancing With the Stars judge gave ET's Rachel Smith a closer look at the gold band he's sporting on his left hand after he married his longtime dancer girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, on Aug. 26 in a redwood forest in Northern California.

ET spoke with Hough and his DWTS counterparts at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City for the season 32 cast announcement. The 38-year-old was flanked by fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, who also looked in awe as Hough showed off the gold wedding ring. And then he took it off to reveal the bling.

"Yeah, I kept the bling on the inside -- like my heart," Hough gushed. "It's true, look at it."

Hough revealed the subtle spark on the inside of his wedding band are two diamonds in honor of him and his new wife.

And if it looked like he was blushing, it was partly thanks to the Italian sun. Hough and Erbert galavanted all over Italy on their honeymoon, but the delicious Italian food is taking its toll on Hough.

"I'm not gonna lie, though for real, the pasta and the pizza," said a satisfied Hough. "I'm a little congested from all the pressure that's built up in my face."

Hough and Erbert documented their romantic honeymoon on social media, from sharing a kiss at sunset to enjoying a boat ride and a romantic walk on Italy's famous cobblestone roads.

The wedding weekend began on a Thursday in Carmel, California, at a cliffside estate. There was a garden rehearsal dinner the next day with family and the wedding party. They made things official on a Saturday with traditional and personal vows. Erbert wore a custom duchess satin gown, designed by Georgina Chapman for Marchesa. She added a lengthy veil and jewelry by Ring Concierge.

According to People, they tied the knot in front of 106 guests.

"We're in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of is this mother tree that's surrounded by all these smaller trees," Erbert told the outlet. "They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We're here, planting our seeds to grow our family."

Derek's famous sister was also there. Julianne Hough, who reunited with her ex-husband, Brooks Laich, at the wedding, told ET that seeing her brother now as a married man is "the weirdest thing."

"I'm like, 'Show me your hand again,'" she quipped. "It's the sweetest. I'm so happy for them. [The wedding] was magical."

That's amore, for sure, but now it's time for Hough to judge this season's star-studded contestants, which includes Ariana Madix, former Bachelorette Charity Lawson, Jamie Lynn Spears, singer Jason Mraz, actress Mira Sorvino, reality star Mauricio Umansky and Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey.

Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Sept. 26 on ABC and Disney+.

