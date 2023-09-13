'Dancing With the Stars' Season 32: Meet the Celebrity Contestants

The season 32 cast of Dancing With the Stars is here! On Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America, the celebs that will vie for the mirrorball trophy were revealed, along with their pro partners.

Ariana Madix, of Vanderpump Rules and Scandoval fame, was the first season 32 hopeful to be announced. She'll be dancing with Pasha Pashkov in her quest for victory.

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson, who was announced as a contestant shortly after her engagement to Dotun Olubeko, has been paired with Artem Chigvintsev, the DWTS pro who previously won the show with Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Jamie Lynn Spears, who plans to donate her salary from the show to SAG-AFTRA and the WGA amid the ongoing strikes, will dance alongside Alan Bersten. The pairing is of note, as Bersten previously won DWTS with Hannah Brown, who appeared alongside Spears on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Other celebs joining season 32 include singer Jason Mraz, actress Mira Sorvino, and reality star Mauricio Umansky, who's currently in the midst of marital woes with Kyle Richards.

On the pro side, Rylee Arnold is joining the series for its upcoming season. She's the younger sister of famed DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold, who's taking season 32 off. The younger Arnold, who previously appeared on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, is paired with Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey for her freshman season.

Keep reading to see the full cast of season 32 of Dancing With the Stars.

Former NFL player Adrian Peterson, paired with Britt Stewart

Actress Alyson Hannigan, paired with Sasha Farber

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, paired with Pasha Pashkov

The Brady Bunch actor Barry Williams, paired with Peta Murgatroyd

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson, paired with Artem Chigvintsev

Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey, paired with Rylee Arnold

Singer and actress Jamie Lynn Spears, paired with Alan Bersten

Singer Jason Mraz, paired with Daniella Karagach

Singer and social media star Lele Pons, paired with Brandon Armstrong

Actor Matt Walsh, paired with Koko Iwasaki

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky, paired with Emma Slater

Actress Mira Sorvino, paired with Gleb Savchenko

Model and actor Tyson Beckford, paired with Jenna Johnson

Actress Xochitl Gomez, paired with Val Chmerkovskiy

Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars will air its extended, live premiere Sept. 26 on ABC.

