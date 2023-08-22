Dotun Olubeko was guarding not one secret but two ahead of Monday's season finale of The Bachelorette. The integrative medicine consultant had to work with Charity Lawson to keep their engagement under wraps until the finale aired, while also keeping the fact that his fiancée had been tapped to compete on Dancing With the Stars from the child and family therapist herself.

Dotun finally got to come clean about both secrets on Monday, happily showing off his relationship with Charity during the live finale, before spilling the beans about his fiancée's exciting new gig.

"I just knew two hours before. I had just learned about it in the dressing room," he told ET's Denny Directo on Tuesday. "It's something we've been talking [about] for weeks already, in terms of, 'I would love for you to get it and I'm gonna be there supporting you right by you if you get it.' For me to be able to give her that was awesome."

Charity was thrilled by her fiancé's reveal, and told ET that she's "ready to learn it all, truly get my feet going."

"I am kind of nervous, but I think the whole thing is to go in with [an attitude that] this is going to be fun," she said. "Having fun with it kind of takes that pressure off. I mean, I don't have to prove anything to anyone."

Former Bachelorette Gabby Windey is no stranger to the show, having come in second on the competition series.

"I talked to her a little bit after the finale. We're gonna hopefully get together soon and just have a good talk thorough about it all. She's just so excited for me. She knows I'm gonna crush it. I hope I do," Charity said.

In addition to Gabby, several other Bachelor franchise alums have fared well on DWTS, a fact that Charity admitted does add "a little bit" of pressure.

"I'm like, 'I gotta leave outta here with a mirrorball," she said.

As for who she'll be competing against on season 32, Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix was previously announced as a fellow celeb. The full cast of celebrities and pro dancers will be announced Wednesday, Sept. 13.

While Charity herself doesn't even know which pro she'll land, Dotun let it slip that he's "been told" who she'll be working with. As she waits to find out, Charity is crossing her fingers that Val Chmerkovskiy will be the one showing her the ropes.

"If it was him it'd be great, but I'm really open to anybody," she said. "I just want a fun experience [that's] gonna push me, challenge me."

Dancing with the Stars will air this fall on ABC and Disney+, and stream next day on Hulu. A premiere date is forthcoming.

