It wasn't easy for Dotun Olubeko to see Charity Lawson's love for another man. Following Monday's season finale of The Bachelorette, ET's Denny Directo spoke with the happy couple, and Dotun admitted that seeing his now-fiancée's feelings for other guys -- mainly her runner-up, Joey Graziadei -- was challenging to say the least.

"It started off kind of easy and light, like, it's all goofy and we're in Barbie outfits, but then it gets more real and you see her feelings start to develop for someone else and that's tough," he confessed. "We're in a relationship now, so I can't really just compartmentalize and be like, 'It's OK.' I'm dealing with those feelings."

Through it all, Dotun said Charity "was always there checking on me every single day, [every] episode, calling me, FaceTiming me."

"I couldn't have made it through without her, truly," he added.

Charity expanded on Dotun's thoughts, noting that "a minor kiss wasn't as hard for him to watch, but you get to a point where the connections definitely start to become a lot deeper and then a lot more feelings are involved."

With that in mind, Charity and Dotun opted to "just watch the parts that were really crucial to us," as there was "no benefit" to watching other moments. In that vein, Dotun admitted that he didn't watch Joey's heartbreaking goodbye with Charity, though he did catch some other intimate moments with the tennis pro.

"Watching the connection grow and then watching someone else cry happy tears was really tough because that's something I hold so special, is the moments that we shared that brought me closer to her. To see that with someone [else was hard]," he said. "There's an inside joke every time that would happen -- it was mainly with Joey -- I'd be like, 'Shut up, Joey.' But it's a joke. It's a total joke. It's just between us 'cause we love Joey, but it just gets harder to watch that."

Now that Dotun has put a ring on Charity's finger, he's feeling "good," telling ET, "We rock and rolling."

Joey expressed similar sentiments during the live portion of Monday's finale, telling host Jesse Palmer that "watching Dotun's and Charity's connection was enough" for him to move on from his own relationship with the child and family therapist.

As for how Charity feels about the Joey situation, she said that she "couldn't have asked for a more perfect closure conversation" than the one she had with him on finale night.

"We're both in good spaces and we both want the best for each other. That's what I admire about him, is just the fact that we did leave in Fiji saying the love will always be in our hearts for each other, just not in love and you're not my person," she said. "To kind of leave off on that note, I think that's the best place you can be with anyone in your life that you form, at some point, a connection with. It was good to be able to sit down and kind of just clear the air and start afresh."

Start afresh he has, as Joey was recently announced as the next lead of The Bachelor.

"It's definitely surreal," Joey said of his new role during the show's live telecast. "It's sinking in very slowly, but I'm trying my best just to enjoy it, but this is crazy."

Charity and Dotun are thrilled for the tennis pro, with Charity telling ET that they "really are so excited" about his upcoming season.

"We think he's gonna have an incredible season. I know Joey on a different level, Dotun knows him on a different level, it's weird, but we really think that he has a great, incredibly fun personality and he's really intentional, so I think those are gonna be great qualities that are gonna shine," she said. "[We're] wishing him truly the best."

"I think he will [find his person]," Dotun added. "The intentionality is there with him. I think that's gonna lend really well to his season and finding someone."

Charity Lawson's journey for love has come to an end. Bachelor Nation doesn't have to wait too long for more romance, though, as new seasons of both The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise will premiere Sept. 28 on ABC.

