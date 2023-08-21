'The Bachelor': Joey Graziadei Announced as Season 28 Lead

Joey Graziadei is your new Bachelor! During Monday's season finale of The Bachelorette, host Jesse Palmer announced that the 28-year-old tennis pro will serve in The Bachelor's leading role for its upcoming 28th season.

"It's definitely surreal. It's sinking in very slowly, but I'm trying my best just to enjoy it, but this is crazy," Joey said of being the one to hand out the roses. "... Crazy stuff, but excited."

Joey's happy news comes after he suffered a major heartbreak when Charity Lawson sent in home before she got engaged to Dotun Olubeko. While Joey admitted that the devastation of that breakup was real, he assured fans he's ready to jump back into the dating pool in a big way.

"I'm more ready than I was in that moment," he said of the heartbreaking split. "For me it was just you have to take some time to get some closure. Watching Dotun's and Charity's connection was enough for me."

As for what he's looking for in a potential partner, a press release revealed that he wants someone who's outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.

"Someone that's just themself that I can truthfully be a partner with," he added on the show. "I want someone that challenges me, I wants someone I can challenge. I just want someone to do life with."

He got a head start on that journey right away, meeting Lea, an audience member who will be joining his season of the show.

"I'm honestly really excited," she told Joey. "I think that you've carried yourself with such grace... I think we have a lot in common, so I'm excited to explore it."

After that, Jesse gave Lea a mysterious envelope that she's not allowed to open until night one of filming. Jesse did say, however, that it's not a date card, but rather a twist that will "absolutely help" Lea on her journey and will "absolutely change everything."

