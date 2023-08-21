Four former Bachelorettes are heading to paradise! On Monday night's season finale of The Bachelorette fans finally got a look at the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, courtesy of the franchise's host Jesse Palmer.

The teaser begins by showing a couple making out in the ocean, which is all well and fine until a wave comes and knocks them over.

"Paradise is back," Jesse says as the couple coughs up the water they swallowed from the violent wave. "And it's going to hit harder than ever."

Charity Lawson's ex Brayden agreed, telling the cameras, "This is crazy! Paradise is crazy! There's so much s**t going on."

Body shots, talk of sucking toes and plenty of make-out sessions follow before it's revealed that four former Bachelorettes -- Rachel Recchia, Katie Thurston, Hannah Brown and Charity -- are heading to the beach for the season.

However, it's unlikely that they're all there to compete. Katie has been announced as an upcoming lead on FBOY Island, Hannah has been dating Adam Woolard since 2021, and Charity is now engaged to Dotun Olubeko.

Whether or not she's there to find love, Katie's appearance is less than happy news for Blake Moynes, her ex who is on the beach searching for love.

"I don't think Blake's going to be happy that I'm here," Katie admits to Jesse before Blake is seen walking away with his head in his hands.

As for Rachel, she is apparently there seeking a partner as she tells one man, "Getting a second chance, I think things happen for a reason," before she's seen kissing Brayden.

Rachel and Brayden won't have a perfect romance, though, as the preview shows Brayden saying that he feels "betrayed" at one point, and Rachel is seen sobbing at another moment.

Other dramas on the beach include a "serious medical emergency" for Sam, who is warned she may have to "deliver a poop baby," and a new twist known as the Paradise Truth Box, which one contestant warns is "definitely going to destroy some couples."

Greer, Brooklyn, Kat, Aaron B., Blake, Kylie and Aaron S. are among the other singles present on the beach.

"It's like a madhouse," one Paradise contestant says of the beach before Jesse teases that one couple will overcome that fact to tie the knot in Mexico.

Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere Thursday, Sept. 28 on ABC, following the series premiere of The Golden Bachelor.

