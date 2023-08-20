'Bachelor' Alum Krystal Nielson Marries Miles Bowles

Wedding bells are ringing! Krystal Nielson and Miles Bowles have officially tied the knot!

The coupe exchanged vows on Saturday at a private residence in La Jolla, California, with an intimate ceremony witnessed by close friends and family.

The Bachelor Nation star made her relationship with Bowles Instagram official in September 2020, and announced that they were expecting their first child together the next month. Nielson gave birth to the couple's daughter, Andara Rose Bowles, in March 2021. The couple revealed that they were engaged Oct. 25.

Nielson shared details of their wedding with People, sharing, "It’s a celebration with our closest family and friends and we are so excited to have them here to support our marriage moving forward"

Nielson also revealed that their wedding was meant to incorporate a "coastal" theme, and therefore, they wanted to "lean into the organic, earthy, and natural elements of La Jolla, a beach city Miles and I both love."

According to People, the couple's 2-year-old daughter served as their flower girl, and the happy family enjoyed an adorable first dance together, set to "You Send Me" by Aretha Franklin.

The couple first announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post. The compilation video, which was set to JVKE's song, "Golden Hour," featured shots of the proposal, the ring, and the moments afterward. They captioned the post, "For all the right reasons. ♥️"

Fans first met Nielson on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor in 2018. Later that year, she appeared on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, which she left engaged to Chris Randone. They tied the knot in 2019, but announced their split less than a year later.

Nielson and Bowles began their romance in May 2020, after being introduced by a mutual friend.

Congrats to the happy couple!

