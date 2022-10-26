'Bachelor' Alum Krystal Nielson Is Engaged to Miles Bowles

Krystal Nielson is officially a bride-to-be! The Bachelor alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and Miles Bowles are engaged.

Nielson and Bowles shared the happy news in a joint Instagram post. The compilation video, which was set to JVKE's song, "Golden Hour," featured shots of the proposal, the ring, and the moments afterward.

Instagram/coachkrystal_

Instagram/coachkrystal_

"For all the right reasons. ♥️," the caption alongside the post read.

Fans first met Nielson on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor in 2018. Later that year, she appeared on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, which she left engaged to Chris Randone. They tied the knot in 2019, but announced their split less than a year later.

Nielson made her relationship with Bowles Instagram official in September 2020, and announced that they were expecting their first child together the next month. Nielson gave birth to the couple's daughter, Andara Rose Bowles, in March 2021.

RELATED CONTENT:

Derek Hough Is Engaged to Hayley Erbert This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'BiP' Alums Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged

'Chrisley Knows Best's Chase Chrisley Engaged to Emmy Medders

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Fuel Engagement Rumors: See the Ring

Related Gallery