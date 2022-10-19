Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Fuel Engagement Rumors: See the Ring

Billy Ray Cyrus' "achy breaky heart" seems to have moved on from Tish Cyrus. The 61-year-old country crooner and father of Miley Cyrus appears to have started a new romance with 28-year-old Australian singer-songwriter Firerose -- and they might even be already engaged.

The two musicians have been featured on one another's social media accounts quite frequently in recent months. Now, photos of Firerose sporting a large diamond sparkler on that finger have fanned speculation that they are heading down the aisle. Most recently, the couple posed for selfies against orange leaves, but it was the very visible diamond on Firerose's left hand that stole the spotlight -- even spurring fans to congratulate them.

"Nice engagement ring congrats," one comment read.

Echoed another, "Congrats!!! 🍾 beautiful ring!"

"They've been dating for a little while," a Cyrus family source told People. "They grew close while working on music together. It is what it is. He and Tish were over before he started dating her."

ET has reached out to Billy Ray's rep for comment.

Billy Ray's ex, Tish, filed for divorce in April after 28 years of marriage. In the complaint for divorce, it was noted Tish and Billy Ray have not lived together since February 2020. Tish cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their divorce. The celebrity parents share multiple kids: Miley Cyrus, 29, Noah Cyrus, 22, and Braison Cyrus, 28, as well as Brandi Cyrus, 35, and Trace Cyrus, 33, whom Tish gave birth to prior to their relationship. Billy Ray also has a son, Christopher, with his ex, Kristin Luckey.

Billy Ray and Firerose previously worked together on their collaboration track, "New Day," which was released in 2021. It is not clear exactly when their romance began.

"We actually met 10 years ago on the set of Hannah Montana," Firerose shared of her relationship with Billy Ray during a 2021 interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "And Billy Ray's been a phenomenal supporter of my music ever since. He's just really believed in me and continued to tell me to pursue my dreams no matter what. The music industry's not easy, but he's been just a really incredible support."

