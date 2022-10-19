Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Fuel Engagement Rumors: See the Ring
ET’s Time With Billy Ray Cyrus Through the Years (Flashback)
'DWTS': Selma Blair Cries and Shares Love for Sasha Farber After…
BravoCon 2022 Day 1: Biggest Highlights From the Red Carpet
Selma Blair on Leaving 'Dancing With the Stars' Due to MRI Resul…
Kathie Lee Gifford Won’t Read Kelly Ripa’s Book: A Look Their Re…
Tom Brady Attends New England Patriots Owner’s NYC Wedding Solo
'Sister Wives': Kody's Son Gabriel Details Their Strained Relati…
'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Gwendlyn Opens Up About Bei…
Carrie Underwood Reveals Why She's Looking Forward to Touring Wi…
Jesse Palmer and Wells Adams Preview ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Seas…
'Sister Wives': Meri Left 'Lost' and 'Empty' After Kody Suggests…
Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With William & Kate to Mourn the Q…
Hailey Bieber Sends Message to Selena Gomez Fans After Years of …
Cheryl Burke Addresses Dog Custody Drama With Ex Matthew Lawrenc…
Tia Mowry’s Husband Cory Hardrict Slams Cheating Speculation Fol…
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Holiday Plans and How Th…
Wendy Williams Enters Wellness Facility to Treat ‘Overall Health…
Twister’s Bill Paxton Gives On-Set Tour and Pitches Universal St…
Billy Ray Cyrus' "achy breaky heart" seems to have moved on from Tish Cyrus. The 61-year-old country crooner and father of Miley Cyrus appears to have started a new romance with 28-year-old Australian singer-songwriter Firerose -- and they might even be already engaged.
The two musicians have been featured on one another's social media accounts quite frequently in recent months. Now, photos of Firerose sporting a large diamond sparkler on that finger have fanned speculation that they are heading down the aisle. Most recently, the couple posed for selfies against orange leaves, but it was the very visible diamond on Firerose's left hand that stole the spotlight -- even spurring fans to congratulate them.
"Nice engagement ring congrats," one comment read.
Echoed another, "Congrats!!! 🍾 beautiful ring!"
"They've been dating for a little while," a Cyrus family source told People. "They grew close while working on music together. It is what it is. He and Tish were over before he started dating her."
ET has reached out to Billy Ray's rep for comment.
Billy Ray's ex, Tish, filed for divorce in April after 28 years of marriage. In the complaint for divorce, it was noted Tish and Billy Ray have not lived together since February 2020. Tish cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their divorce. The celebrity parents share multiple kids: Miley Cyrus, 29, Noah Cyrus, 22, and Braison Cyrus, 28, as well as Brandi Cyrus, 35, and Trace Cyrus, 33, whom Tish gave birth to prior to their relationship. Billy Ray also has a son, Christopher, with his ex, Kristin Luckey.
Billy Ray and Firerose previously worked together on their collaboration track, "New Day," which was released in 2021. It is not clear exactly when their romance began.
"We actually met 10 years ago on the set of Hannah Montana," Firerose shared of her relationship with Billy Ray during a 2021 interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "And Billy Ray's been a phenomenal supporter of my music ever since. He's just really believed in me and continued to tell me to pursue my dreams no matter what. The music industry's not easy, but he's been just a really incredible support."
RELATED CONTENT:
Noah Cyrus Releases Song Inspired by Parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus
Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus Speak Out on Divorcing After 28 Years
Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Cyrus Files For Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus