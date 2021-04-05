Krystal Nielson is introducing her baby girl to the world. The former Bachelor in Paradise star took to Instagram Monday to reveal her daughter's name.

"It’s official!!! Glitter baby has a name!!!! ✨ 👶🏼Introducing our beautiful angel, Andara Rose Bowles. 🌹✨#babybowles #loveofourlives👨‍👩‍👧💗," Neilson wrote next to a photo of the sleeping newborn.

Nielson and her boyfriend, Miles Bowles, welcomed their first child together March 31. A day later, the fitness coach shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, "Our little Angel is here. 👼," alongside a set of sweet photos of her and Bowles holding their baby girl.

Nielson has been chronicling the moments since Andara arrived, including the day she and Bowles were cleared to take her home to meet the former reality TV star's fur babies.

"Taking in this new perspective. 😍 Today we get discharged from the hospital and get to take @glitterbaby2021 home to meet her brothers! 🐶 🐶 Any tips on how to best introduce baby to your fur babies?? 🐶💕👶🏼 #first24hours," she wrote next to a photo of Andara laying on her lap.

The next day, the couple did go home. The new parents asked social media for any tips for their first night home with their newborn.

"We get to go home!! Any tips for the first night??? 🏡👶🏼💕✨."

Nielson found out she was having a baby last year during her divorce from fellow BiP star Chris Randone. She said it was "scary" finding out she was pregnant.

"It was scary finding out we were pregnant,” Nielson shared on an episode of the Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast. "Especially so soon in a relationship, especially me still being legally tied in this marriage and having this whole public thing around it."

Nielson and Randone announced they were separating in February 2020, eight months after tying the knot, and confirmed in August that they were divorcing. In November, she announced she was having a baby girl with her new beau.

The reality star admitted that she had "a lot of anxiety and worry" about being pregnant. However, she shared that it has been an "incredible lesson" for her and strengthened their relationship.

"This can be an incredible story that I’ll be able to share one day to inspire a lot of women in my position," Nielson expressed. "We’re so excited about the future."

