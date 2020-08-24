Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone are going their separate ways for good. The Bachelor in Paradise stars are moving forward with their divorce, Nielson recently revealed on Instagram, six months after the pair announced their separation.

"The past 8 months have not been easy... I’ve been torn between mourning a life that could’ve been… and determined to fight for the future that I know I deserve," she wrote.

"With respect and support for one another, Chris and I have decided to move forward with filing for divorce," Nielson said. "We are grateful for the events that brought us to find one another, as we have been great teachers on our journey of personal discovery and growth."

The reality star continued, "I believe that there can be beauty inside of pain when we have the courage to look within with compassion and a willingness to grow.We all deserve to live a beautiful life we love... and sometimes we realize it’s time to let go and LET GOD. 🙏."

"Thank you for the well wishes and continued support," Nielson concluded. "It means the world. ❤️✨."

Nielson, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor in 2018, and Randone, who competed for Becca Kufrin's heart on The Bachelorette the same year, both entered Bachelor in Paradise in 2018 as villains from their respective seasons. They got engaged on that season of BiP, and got married in June 2019 in Mexico.

On Feb. 15, Nielson and Randone revealed they were separating.

"It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves," the pair told Bachelor Nation in a statement at the time. "We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this."

