It's over between Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson.

Nearly eight months after tying the knot, the Bachelor In Paradise stars and couple announced that they have split.

"It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves," the pair told Bachelor Nationin a statement on Friday. "We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this."

Nielson, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor in 2018, and Randone, who competed for Becca Kufrin's heart on The Bachelorette the same year, both entered Bachelor in Paradise in 2018 as villains from their respective seasons. They got engaged engaged that season, and got married in June 2019 in Mexico.

'Bachelor in Paradise' Newlyweds Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson Are Trying for Baby (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart 'Bachelor in Paradise' Newlyweds Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson Are Trying for Baby (Exclusive)

ET caught up with the then-newlyweds in August, where they revealed that they almost didn't make it down the aisle and were close to breaking up months before.

"It's one of those things where it's like an earthquake, the plate tectonics, so out of place, everything was shaking. We finally dug deep and had these deep-rooted conversations that finally allowed us to feel stable and that allowed us to go ahead and really identify the importance of understanding one another," Randone revealed.

"We were both having issues in ourselves that we just needed to work on it and come together as one," he added.

At the time, however, the two were hoping to get pregnant with twins within the next year. "We definitely want a boy and a girl, 100 percent, so we're going to have to hopefully get twins and knock it out first try," Randone said at the time. "We have twins that run in our family, so we're optimistic about twins."

"I would love that," Nielson confessed. "One pregnancy, two babies!"

For more on the two, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone on Their 'BiP' Wedding and Neil Lane Rings (Exclusive)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Chris Randone & Krystal Nielson Almost Broke Up Before Their Wedding (Exclusive)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Couple Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson Are Trying for a Baby (Exclusive)

Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone on Their 'BiP' Wedding and Neil Lane Rings (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery