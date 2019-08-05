Bachelor in Paradise stars Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson are hoping to expand their family soon.

"We've talked about starting a family. I've gotten off of birth control," Nielson candidly told ET at ABC's Television Critics Association summer press tour party at Soho House in Los Angeles on Monday night.

"This just happened, alright. This is breaking news. You're the first to know, actually," a shocked Randone expressed. "I can't believe you just said that."

"We're talking about in the beginning of the year starting to try for a family," Nielson clarified.

The fitness guru is planning to do a couple cleanses before actively trying to get pregnant. "Truly what we're doing through the end of the year is doing a full cleanse of the mind, body and spirit, just getting ready for the next chapter," she said.

Fans saw Randone and Nielson find love and get engaged on season five of Bachelor in Paradiselast summer. They tied the knot in Mexico in June and their wedding will be featured on this season of Paradise. Randone confessed he "almost fainted" during the ceremony.

"I was on such a high but all of the emotions [came in], because I was sad, I wanted to smile and cry, but my family was there, so it was a lot to take in," he explained. "As soon as she opened up the gate, you'll see what happens. It was a beautiful moment, something I'll never forget, for sure."

The wedding will air in a "few weeks," Nielson teased of what she and Randone promise will be a "beautiful, classy and very elegant" event.

"I tried on 26 dresses, 26 dresses over 12 hours," she said of her wedding prep. "I ended up choosing a dress that was a lot more simple than I thought I was going to do. I thought I was going to have like, a big statement piece, but I really just felt like throughout those 26 dresses, I just felt like it was different personalities of me that were coming out in each dress. Ultimately I just wanted to feel like myself, so I went with something simple that I just felt beautiful and like me, like I was shining. So, I'm excited for everyone to see it."

The former Bachelor Nation villains are on cloud nine after getting married, but still can't believe how far they've come.

"This is the moral of the story here, that the show does work its wonders and creates beautiful things out of it. At the end of the day, I think if both people believe in that and they trust in the process, great things could happen," Randone shared.

"There's always opportunities for people to meet, and the Bachelor franchise is built on that. It's putting an opportunity there and seeing if people connect and have chemistry, but that doesn't mean a successful relationship," Nielson added. "It's hard work and diligence and honesty and commitment to one another, and the relationship's progression that makes it happen. We've been so blessed to have so much support with ABC and with the great cast that we've been a part of and all the fans who watch the show and just give us so much support. We just feel so grateful and so blessed for the opportunity, because we never would have met. We lived on opposite sides of the country, San Diego and Florida."

Randone chimed in with a very good point: "Don't forget she friend zoned me the first day of Paradise!" "That right there is a ticket to nowhere," he joked.

"I did and then I got a little soft with that headband," Nielson said.

"We literally wake up and we're like, 'Is this real life? We're driving over here, and he's like, 'I can't believe this is real life!" she gushed.

"It just doesn't sometimes feel real, but I mean, it is, and it's nice because you always feel like you're in this fairy tale. And you just constantly think, OK, maybe one day I'll pinch myself and it will all stop, but no," Randone shared.

According to Bachelor in Paradise's latest teaser, Randone and Nielson will soon be joined my multiple success stories from the franchise. BIP airs Mondays and Tuesdays 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor in Paradise': ET Will Be Live Blogging the Season 6 Premiere!

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Speaks Out After Tyler Cameron's Date With Gigi Hadid (Exclusive)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Couple Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone Marry in Mexico

Related Gallery