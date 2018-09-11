'Bachelor in Paradise' Season Five Finale Ends in Multiple Engagements

Another season of Bachelor in Paradise is coming to a close, but this time, it's ending with some bling!

Tuesday's season five finale of the Bachelor spinoff revealed not one, but two engagements -- between Chris and Krystal and Jordan and Jenna. After romantic nights together in the fantasy suites, both couples decided they were ready to take the next step. Annaliese and Kamil, meanwhile, decided just to continue dating outside of the show (against Annaliese's wishes, FOR SURE).

Jordan and Jenna had their ups and downs over the season (and even afterward, there appears to have been some trouble in paradise), but there was no denying their passion. As soon as Jenna arrived on the beach, Jordan couldn't get her out of his head. After a brief back-and-forth between Jordan and Benoit, Jenna ultimately decided Jordan was the man for her. And on Tuesday's episode, she accepted his heartfelt proposal.

"Jordan, when I first met you, I was scared of love and happiness, fearful of lettings someone see all of me, because I didn't know if I deserved that great love... You swept me off my feet, and you slayed all my demons without hesitation.... you're all I ever wanted, the one person who could inspire me to open my heart again," Jenna declared. "I love you so much, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

"Jenna, since you walked into Paradise, I thought you were the prettiest girl in the world. You've taught me to believe in love at first sight... I'm a one-gal type of guy, and that one girl for me is you," Jordan replied, before getting down on one knee. "Jenna Cooper, I'm madly in love with you. Will you marry me?"

"Yes!" she screamed.

After an interesting start to the season (Chris pursued a relationship with Tia, while Krystal dated Kenny), Chris and Krystal appeared to be a strong couple. While they both made headlines as trouble makers during their respective seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, they seemingly flew under the radar on Paradise, focusing on each other and building the foundation for a real, lasting relationship.

"Ever since I came to this beach, I honestly did not know what to expect, and it wasn't smooth sailing early on. I mean, to be honest, there was a moment where I wanted to give up, a few weeks ago. But it was you that came to me, and I listened," Chris said. "Honesty, Krystal, you've changed my life. You've changed me. You've helped me become a better version of myself, a better man."

"But I have to be honest with myself, and I have to be honest with you. I'm so sorry Krystal, but it would be unfair to the both of us if I left here today holding your hand," he continued, as Krystal's face saddened. "Because I want to leave here holding your heart, and I want to give you my heart today, tomorrow wand forever. I love you so much, and I honestly cannot picture a life without you. You're the woman I know I want to be with, so Krystal Nicole Nilson, will you marry me?"

"Yes! Oh my god, I love it!" Krystal replied.

Do you think these couples are made to last? We'll get an update on Tuesday's reunion show, but let us know what you think at ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor in Paradise's Jordan Kimball 'Disgusted' After Jenna Is Accused of Cheating on Him (Exclusive)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Bartender Wells Adams Reveals 13 Things We Didn't See on TV (Exclusive)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 5 Finale Sneak Peek: Kendall Tries to Win Back Grocery Store Joe (Exclusive)

Related Gallery