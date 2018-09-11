Looks like there's trouble in paradise for Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper.

The couple has become a fan favorite on this season of Bachelor in Paradise, where promos hint they might get engaged on Tuesday's season finale. However, a recent report from Reality Steve claimed that Jenna may have been cheating on Jordan with another man.

The post included screenshots of her conversations with the other man, during which a woman appearing to be Jenna says her relationship with Jordan isn't real, and that she was using him and the show to build her business.

A source close to the Bachelor in Paradise cast tells ET that "the cast is completely shocked by this, adding, "Jenna wasn't close to many of the cast members and nobody saw this coming," the source says. "We hadn't heard anything like this."

Another source close to Jenna, meanwhile, doesn't reveal whether the report was true, but says that it's been a "crazy day" for the reality star, who has been "fielding phone calls all day." "She's just feeling very confused on what to do from here," the source shares.

And Jordan -- who has seemingly been madly in love with Jenna since she arrived this season on Bachelor in Paradise -- "feels like he doesn't even know the real Jenna," a third source says. "She's not making things any better; she isn't denying anything to him, and also isn't saying she's sorry for anything," the source claims.

"Jordan is shocked by the report," the source adds. "Frankly, he's disgusted."

Jordan and Jenna's relationship charmed both viewers and co-stars on Bachelor in Paradise.

During an appearance on ET's Roses and Rose Liveon Tuesday, Paradise bartender Wells Adams couldn't stop gushing about Jordan's transformation on the show. "He does say wacky things, but for the most part, everyone just loves him, and I was really happy -- like, you get to see like, his transformation, and like, falling in love with Jenna, it's like the cutest, sweetest thing in the world.

The season finale of Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Let us know what you think at ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

