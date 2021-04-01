'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Krystal Nielson Welcomes First Child

Congratulations, Krystal Nielson! The Bachelor in Paradise alum and her boyfriend, Miles Bowles, welcomed their first child together on Wednesday. Nielson took to Instagram on Thursday to share the happy news.

"Our little Angel is here. 👼," Nielson wrote alongside a set of sweet photos of her and Bowles holding their baby girl.

The day before, the 33-year-old shared a snap from the hospital, cradling her belly as she prepared to give birth.

"It’s go time! @glitterbaby2021 we are ready for you!!! ✨👶🏼 What’s your guess on what time she will arrive?⏰👇👇 #babytime #readywhenyouare #tbgstrong," the reality TV star wrote.

Nielson found out she was having a baby last year during her divorce from fellow BiP star Chris Randone. She said it was "scary" finding out she was pregnant.

"It was scary finding out we were pregnant,” Nielson shared on an episode of the Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast. "Especially so soon in a relationship, especially me still being legally tied in this marriage and having this whole public thing around it."

Nielson and Randone announced they were separating in February 2020, eight months after tying the knot, and confirmed that August that they were divorcing. In November, she announced she was having a baby girl with her new beau.

The reality star admitted that she had "a lot of anxiety and worry" about being pregnant. However, she shared that it has been an "incredible lesson" for her and strengthened their relationship.

"This can be an incredible story that I’ll be able to share one day to inspire a lot of women in my position," Nielson expressed. "We’re so excited about the future."

She also shared that she didn't tell Randone about being pregnant, explaining that she was planning on telling him "but when the time came I was like you know what, it just doesn’t feel right to message him right now."

The two have since talked and she shared that he texted, saying, "He thinks I’m going to become a wonderful mother and he’s really, really happy for me and hopes we can become friends and be there for each other."

While Randone said he was "truly broken" by his ex's news just days after she announced her pregnancy, Nielson clarified that the former couple was "on good terms."

"I got pregnant seven months after we split...But we are on good terms now," she said.

RELATED CONTENT

Krystal Nielson Says Finding Out She Was Pregnant Was 'Scary'

'BiP's Chris Randone Says He's 'Truly Broken' by Krystal's Pregnancy

'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Krystal Nielson Is Pregnant

Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone on Their 'BiP' Wedding and Neil Lane Rings (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery