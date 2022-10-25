Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are engaged! On the latest episode of his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast, Unglert said that, by the time the installment was released, he would have already popped the question to Miller-Keyes. Multiple outlets confirmed that, as of Tuesday, the couple is officially engaged.

On the podcast, Unglert admitted that, before he got down on one knee, he "made the great mistake" of losing the stone for Miller-Keyes' engagement ring, an uninsured, 4.5 carat emerald-cut diamond that he'd been storing in the kitchen junk drawer for "a few months."

"I went to go get it to mount it, to bring it to the jeweler to get it mounted and it wasn't in there. It wasn't in there," Unglert recalled. "I asked Caelynn. I said, 'Hey, the stone is missing. A 4.5 carat emerald-cut diamond is just missing. Just upped and vanished... Where is it? It's gone.' And she goes, 'I didn't move it. I would never move it, because I know it's your thing and I wouldn't just move it without saying something.' I said, 'Yeah, OK. That probably makes sense.'"

While Unglert revealed that he's "done a lot of sitting and breathing and meditating, just trying to go back in time in my head and see when I was in the junk drawer in the kitchen," he said the moment "doesn't exist in my memory."

"We have a camera that is always recording in our kitchen, and so I just went back three weeks on the camera and watched it at, like, 8x speed to see if I was ever fiddling around in the junk drawer. Nothing," he said. "I just have no idea where it is. I imagine it's in the house somewhere."

Given that he was storing the ring in a napkin that admittedly "looked like a piece of trash," Unglert thinks it could've gotten thrown away. That's just one of several theories he has, though.

"This is what I imagined happened. I took it out, I put it in a pair of pants that I was wearing, in a pocket, and then I took the pants off somewhere in the house. Caelynn cleans everything and she moves my stuff all the time. Otherwise the house would always be a mess. I think that she moved the pants that the stone was in and now it's just gone," he said. "... I've looked in all my pants pockets. It might be in the garage somewhere."

While Unglert admitted that the situation "sucks," he said "it is what it is and we just have to make do with what we have." What they now have is a "placeholder ring," which Unglert said is "not quite as nice as the first one."

"The new ring that I have, I was just planning on, whenever we find the old one, just to repurpose that into a cool necklace or something," he said. "I don't know. We'll see what happens."

The couple met on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. After the show, they lived in a van together, traveling around and sightseeing. When ET spoke with Miller-Keyes in October 2019, she gushed about her beau.

"Dean is always searching for more and he's making me want to better myself and search for more as well. It's been great. He is the best boyfriend... He has the biggest heart out of everyone I've ever met," she said. "He loves everyone he meets and just makes everyone feel so special and so loved, and he makes me feel that way. What more can you ask for?"

In the years since, marriage rumors swirled around the couple, though they never officially confirmed they'd tied the knot. In June 2020, during The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, the pair said that they'd been wearing commitment rings for six months.

"In my opinion, I don't need the title of husband to show the world I'm committed to one person," Unglert said. "So the fact that I'm wearing the ring is showing just that, that I'm committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn. And that's why I've worn it... It's not a traditional marriage or engagement ring... but it's our little way of telling the world or the people we're around that we're committed to each other."

"It's just nice to know we're in this strong, committed relationship without having to get the government involved, as Dean likes to say," Miller-Keyes added.

Unglert and Miller-Keyes bought a Las Vegas home together the next year. In honor of their three-year anniversary in June, both Unglert and Miller-Keyes took to Instagram.

"Three years doesn’t seem like much when you’ve got forever left to go," Unglert wrote alongside a compilation video of Miller-Keyes from their travels together. For her part, Miller-Keyes shared a video montage of her and Unglert's relationship, writing, "Every year gets better and better. Here’s to 3 years with you @deanie_babies."

RELATED CONTENT:

Related Gallery

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Buy Home in Las Vegas

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes on If They're Really Married

'Bachelor In Paradise' Alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes on Living in a Van With Dean Unglert (Exclusive)