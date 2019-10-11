Caelynn Miller-Keyes is living out her dreams.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the Bachelor In Paradise alum at the launch of her boohoo x Caelynn fall edit in Malibu, California, on Friday, where she opened up about her new collection, as well as life with boyfriend Dean Unglert.

"We've been dating for almost four months now, and it's been incredible," she gushed about her beau. "I've learned so much about myself and he challenges me and makes me a better person. In most relationships I've dealt with, [I've had] a sort of complacency…People are just complacent in their lives and they're happy where they're at, which is not an issue. But Dean is always searching for more and he's making me want to better myself and search for more as well. It's been great."

"He is the best boyfriend and I was just raving about him because he has the biggest heart out of everyone I've ever met," she continued. "He loves everyone he meets and just makes everyone feel so special and so loved, and he makes me feel that way, and what more can you ask for."

The two BiP alums have been living out of a van for a couple of months, sighting-seeing and traveling to new places.

"I was talking to my girlfriends and I was, like, 'I don't know what's next. I don't know how long I'm gone for, but let's plan for this because I know I'll be here at this time,'" she said of her current living situation and event. "But he just booked us a trip and I don't know where we are going, somewhere internationally. I have an idea of where we are going… I think we are going somewhere cold."

Meanwhile, Miller-Keyes is beyond thrill to share her boohoo collection with her friends and fans.

While she admits that "living in a van has affected by fashion choices tremendously," her latest collab features pieces that she is going to be wearing the fall.

"I also wanted pieces that are easy to style in your own way," Miller-Keyes explained, adding that it's been "a dream" working on this project. "I have been into fashion for years now, to watch this come to life has been incredible."

Caelynn Miller-Keyes' boohoo collection is available now on boohoo.com. For more on Miller-Keyes, watch the video above.

RELATED CONTENT:

'BiP' Star Blake Horstmann on His 'Complete Breakdown' After Releasing Caelynn Miller-Keyes Texts (Exclusive)

'BiP': Kristina Schulman Drops a Second, 'More Personal' Caelynn Miller-Keyes Hookup Bombshell

'Bachelor in Paradise' Cast on Whether Blake Should Have Apologized for Releasing Caelynn Texts

‘BIP’ Cast on Whether Blake Should Have Apologized for Releasing Caelynn Texts (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery