'The Bachelorette' Finale: Aaron Speaks Out After Charity Ends Things for Good
‘The Bachelorette’: Charity Previews ' Rollercoaster' Finale and…
‘The Blind Side’s Quinton Aaron Reacts to ‘Unfortunate’ News Ami…
Tori Spelling Shares Glimpse Inside RV Life With Her Kids
'Sister Wives': Kody Calls First 20 Years of Family Life 'Dysfun…
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively: All the Times the Couple Trolled…
Sam Asghari and Britney Spears' Prenup: What He Won't Get in Div…
Taylor Swift Steps Out for Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s …
'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Tells Cameras to Shut Down After E…
Kelly Clarkson Updates 'Piece By Piece' Lyrics to Seemingly Roas…
'Sister Wives': Watch Christine and Kody Brown's 'Uncomfortable…
'The Blind Side' Subjects Sean Tuohy and Son SJ Respond to Micha…
Sofía Vergara Enjoys Weekend With Family Amid Joe Manganiello Di…
Watch Jennifer Lopez Wish Hubby Ben Affleck a Happy Birthday Wit…
Tour Taylor Swift’s Famous Cornelia Street Townhouse (Exclusive)
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
Miley Cyrus All Smiles as Maid of Honor at Mom Tish and Dominic …
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lose Their Titles on Royal Family…
Sam Asghari Files for Divorce From Britney Spears Amid Cheating …
Rihanna Welcomes Baby No. 2 With A$AP Rocky
Aaron Bryant is speaking out. During the live portion of Monday night's finale of The Bachelorette, the software salesman reacted to Charity Lawson sending him packing, despite his grand gesture of flying to Fiji following his first elimination.
"That 12-hour flight was the hardest. I was thinking the whole time there, 'What's going to happen?'" he told host Jesse Palmer during the live portion of the finale. "... I felt a lot of things. I've never put myself out there like that before... It was a huge risk."
Charity initially ended things with Aaron after his Hometown date, but later said the decision was "the most absurd s**t" she'd ever done." Charity's apparent heartbreak over the situation gave Aaron some hope, so he hopped on a flight to Fiji in an attempt to win back his girl.
"I was shocked. Literally, so shocked. Did not expect that," Charity told ET during the "Men Tell All" taping last month. "But I think it said a lot, obviously, that he was willing to [fight for me]... Hearing his heart and why he decided to come back really stood out to me. He's a fighter and he really cared a lot about me and wanting this. It's a lot with Aaron."
Given that, Charity didn't immediately reject Aaron. Instead, the two sat down for dinner together.
"You make me feel very special," he told her during their conversation. "I just feel good every time I see you."
Charity agreed, telling the cameras, "Now I am reconsidering everything."
At the rose ceremony, however, Charity went back to her first decision, sending Aaron home in favor of Dotun Olubeko and Joey Graziadei.
"I know I expressed having regrets last week, but I'm so grateful for the time we had this week to get more clarity," Charity told Aaron, adding that "time wasn't on our side."
Aaron took the rejection well, telling Charity, "You just gave me hope for what my wife even looked like. Charity, I'm always in your corner."
"Thank you," she replied. "I'm always in yours."
It seems Aaron has moved on from Charity, as Jesse announced during the live finale that the software salesman is heading to the beach for season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise, which will premiere Sept. 28 on ABC.
RELATED CONTENT:
Charity's in Love With 3 Men in Shocking 'Bachelorette' Finale Preview
Related Gallery