Aaron Bryant is speaking out. During the live portion of Monday night's finale of The Bachelorette, the software salesman reacted to Charity Lawson sending him packing, despite his grand gesture of flying to Fiji following his first elimination.

"That 12-hour flight was the hardest. I was thinking the whole time there, 'What's going to happen?'" he told host Jesse Palmer during the live portion of the finale. "... I felt a lot of things. I've never put myself out there like that before... It was a huge risk."

Charity initially ended things with Aaron after his Hometown date, but later said the decision was "the most absurd s**t" she'd ever done." Charity's apparent heartbreak over the situation gave Aaron some hope, so he hopped on a flight to Fiji in an attempt to win back his girl.

"I was shocked. Literally, so shocked. Did not expect that," Charity told ET during the "Men Tell All" taping last month. "But I think it said a lot, obviously, that he was willing to [fight for me]... Hearing his heart and why he decided to come back really stood out to me. He's a fighter and he really cared a lot about me and wanting this. It's a lot with Aaron."

Given that, Charity didn't immediately reject Aaron. Instead, the two sat down for dinner together.

"You make me feel very special," he told her during their conversation. "I just feel good every time I see you."

Charity agreed, telling the cameras, "Now I am reconsidering everything."

At the rose ceremony, however, Charity went back to her first decision, sending Aaron home in favor of Dotun Olubeko and Joey Graziadei.

"I know I expressed having regrets last week, but I'm so grateful for the time we had this week to get more clarity," Charity told Aaron, adding that "time wasn't on our side."

Aaron took the rejection well, telling Charity, "You just gave me hope for what my wife even looked like. Charity, I'm always in your corner."

"Thank you," she replied. "I'm always in yours."

It seems Aaron has moved on from Charity, as Jesse announced during the live finale that the software salesman is heading to the beach for season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise, which will premiere Sept. 28 on ABC.

