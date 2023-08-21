Charity Lawson is putting on her dancing shoes! On Monday night's season finale of The Bachelorette, host Jesse Palmer announced that the season 20 lead will compete in Dancing With the Stars' 32nd season.

Charity's new fiancé shared the news during the live finale, and she responded with absolute glee.

Charity is the second star to join the upcoming season, as Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix was previously announced as a competitor. The full cast of celebrities and pro dancers will be announced Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The latest cast addition came the same day that ABC released the first promo for the competition series' upcoming season. In the clip, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough showed off their impressive moves.

In June, Ribeiro spoke to ET and shared his excitement about hosting with Hough.

"Very excited to have her joining me. Our chemistry, I think, is going to be fantastic. We've known each other for so long. She was a judge on my season," the 51-year-old said, referring to the year he won -- the franchise's 19th season -- where Hough served as a judge. Hough, 35, also competed as a DWTS professional during its early seasons.

"We've known each other through the years and our energy just feels so right," Ribeiro added of working with Hough. "We sat and had lunch and two-and-a-half hours later we're going, 'I guess we should go home and do stuff.' And I think that that kind of chemistry and friendship is going to come through on the show to the audience."

For her part, Hough -- who is making her return after Tyra Banks announced her departure in March -- is ready for the show to have the family dynamic once again.

"Well, honestly, it's full circle being able to come back from being a dancer to a judge and now co-hosting with Alfonso," Hough told ET in April. "It's amazing. Honestly, it's just family again. I'm just excited. I can't wait to see everybody back on the dance floor and just get our groove on."

In addition to the hosts, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all slated to return to the judges' table.

Dancing with the Stars will air this fall on ABC and Disney+, and stream next day on Hulu. A premiere date is forthcoming.

