Friendly exes!
On Saturday, Julianne Hough and her ex-husband, Brooks Laich, reunited for Derek Hough and Haley Erbert's wedding ceremony, held in Monterey County, California.
Both the Dancing with the Stars host and the former NHL star had a large part in the ceremony, as they were in the wedding party.
In pics shared by People, Brooks appeared with Derek and his other groomsmen, including best man Mark Ballas, in a dapper photo. Both Julianne and Brooks also appeared in a group shot of the entire wedding party, shared by the outlet.
Julianne was a vision as she and the other bridesmaids posed in a separate group shot with the bride.
Both Julianne and Brooks each celebrated the occasion under People magazine's Instagram post to reflect on the ceremony.
"The most breathtaking weekend filled with so much love and laughter! I love you both so much. love your sissy," Julianne wrote.
Brooks added "Such an incredible weekend, love you both!!!"
Julianne, 35, and Brooks, 40, married in 2017, and officially divorced in 2022.
The former hockey player is currently dating Katrín Davíðsdóttir. For her part, a source told ET last week that Julianne is "living her best life and focusing on herself."
"She's staying busy by working, traveling, spending time with loved ones, and prioritizing her mind, body, and soul," the source said of the Dancing With the Stars host. "She hasn't been dating anyone seriously."
Derek and Haley's wedding weekend began on Thursday in Carmel, California, at a cliffside estate. On Friday, there was a garden rehearsal dinner with family and the wedding party. The longtime couple said "I do" on Saturday with traditional and personal vows.
Haley wore a custom duchess satin gown designed by Georgina Chapman for Marchesa. She added a lengthy veil and jewelry by Ring Concierge. For his part, Derek got married in a Tom Ford tuxedo. The couple's first dance as newlyweds was to "Fall Into Me" by Forrest Blakk.
