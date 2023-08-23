Julianne Hough is loving her single life. The 35-year-old dancer is "living her best life" and "focusing on herself," a source tells ET.

"She's staying busy by working, traveling, spending time with loved ones, and prioritizing her mind, body, and soul," the source says of the Dancing With the Stars host. "She hasn't been dating anyone seriously."

A second source tells ET that Hough's brother, Derek Hough, is expected to tie the knot with Hayley Erbert this weekend.

"Derek and Hayley's wedding is coming up soon and as of now, Julianne isn't planning to bring a date," the first source says.

Hough was previously married to Brooks Laich for nearly three years. The pair announced their separation in May 2020, finalized their divorce back in February 2021 and finalized their split the following June.

On the professional front, Hough, who previously served as a DWTS pro, was named the co-host of the show in March alongside season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro. The pair replaced Tyra Banks for the show's 32nd season.

"It's full circle being able to come back from being a dancer to a judge and now co-hosting with Alfonso," Julianne told ET after the announcement. "It's amazing. Honestly, it's just family again. I'm just excited. I can't wait to see everybody back on the dance floor and just get our groove on."

Hough's brother was thrilled by the development, telling ET, "It makes sense. Julianne is an alum. She's won the show twice. She's a part of the family. When I heard the news, I was like, 'That makes sense.'"

"It feels right. It feels natural and I'm really excited," he added. "[I'm] really, really excited to see her and Alfonso do their thing and their chemistry and their energy. I mean, they could probably do a full dance routine together."

