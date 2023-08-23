Julianne Hough Is Not Dating Anyone Seriously and Is Living Her 'Best Life,' Source Says
Derek Hough Spills on Sister Julianne Taking Over 'DWTS' Co-Host…
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Give First Glimpse at Baby No…
Alfonso Ribeiro Weighs In on His Chemistry With 'DWTS' Co-Host J…
'The Bachelorette's Charity and Dotun Share What's Next: Wedding…
Angelina Jolie: Movies That Made Us Fall in Love
‘The Bachelorette’: Charity Previews ' Rollercoaster' Finale and…
Khloé Kardashian Says Kris Jenner’s Comments About Her Nose Ins…
Kelsey Grammer Spills New Details on 'Frasier' Revival (Exclusiv…
‘The Blind Side’s Quinton Aaron Reacts to ‘Unfortunate’ News Ami…
'Sister Wives': Janelle Says Crumbling Relationship With Kody ‘I…
Inside Jon Gosselin's New Life With Girlfriend Stephanie: See Ra…
Watch Sharon Osbourne's Medical Emergency Play Out on 'Jack Osbo…
'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Tells Cameras to Shut Down After E…
LeBron James' Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest: Doctor Explains What …
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively: All the Times the Couple Trolled…
Priscilla Presley Shares Wish on What Would’ve Been Lisa Marie’s…
Jennifer Aniston Admits Relationships Are ‘Still a Challenge’ Fo…
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Kids Are Their Mini-Mes in…
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Recalls Blow-Out Fight With Hi…
Julianne Hough is loving her single life. The 35-year-old dancer is "living her best life" and "focusing on herself," a source tells ET.
"She's staying busy by working, traveling, spending time with loved ones, and prioritizing her mind, body, and soul," the source says of the Dancing With the Stars host. "She hasn't been dating anyone seriously."
A second source tells ET that Hough's brother, Derek Hough, is expected to tie the knot with Hayley Erbert this weekend.
"Derek and Hayley's wedding is coming up soon and as of now, Julianne isn't planning to bring a date," the first source says.
Hough was previously married to Brooks Laich for nearly three years. The pair announced their separation in May 2020, finalized their divorce back in February 2021 and finalized their split the following June.
On the professional front, Hough, who previously served as a DWTS pro, was named the co-host of the show in March alongside season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro. The pair replaced Tyra Banks for the show's 32nd season.
"It's full circle being able to come back from being a dancer to a judge and now co-hosting with Alfonso," Julianne told ET after the announcement. "It's amazing. Honestly, it's just family again. I'm just excited. I can't wait to see everybody back on the dance floor and just get our groove on."
Hough's brother was thrilled by the development, telling ET, "It makes sense. Julianne is an alum. She's won the show twice. She's a part of the family. When I heard the news, I was like, 'That makes sense.'"
"It feels right. It feels natural and I'm really excited," he added. "[I'm] really, really excited to see her and Alfonso do their thing and their chemistry and their energy. I mean, they could probably do a full dance routine together."
RELATED CONTENT:
Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro Show Off Moves in 'DWTS' Promo
Alfonso Ribeiro on Co-Hosting 'DWTS' With Julianne Hough: 'Fantastic'
Val & Maksim Chmerkovskiy on Julianne Hough as 'DWTS' Co-Host, Return
Related Gallery