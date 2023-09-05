Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are living la dolce vita. After tying the knot in a romantic ceremony set in a California redwood forest, the newlyweds have jetted off to enjoy an Italian honeymoon.

The couple was spotted by photographers in Tremezzo, Italy on Monday, enjoying some classic Italian gelato while Hough showed off his signature high-energy moves while jumping in the air.

The sighting comes as Hough has been giving fans a peek into the duo's first vacation since their nuptials on social media.

"Part 1- First trip as a married couple. There should be a name for that 🤔 #mrandmrshough," the Dancing With the Stars pro joked on Instagram, sharing a video reel including highlights from the picturesque getaway. Hough and Erbert appear to be in full-blown adventure mode, exploring quaint streets together, enjoying time on a speed boat, and doing plenty of jumping and swimming -- not to mention their mouth-watering meals!

In a follow-up video, the newly minted Mr. and Mrs. take in the breathtaking scenery in Tuscany by horseback, bicycle and, of course, on foot. Plus, there's more swimming, eating and smooching.

"Our Journey continues in the hills of Tuscany 🇮🇹 #honeymoon #mrandmrshough," Hough wrote.

Hough and Erbert wed on Aug. 26 in front of 106 guests in Monterey County, California.

"We're in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that's surrounded by all these smaller trees," Erbert told People. "They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We're here, planting our seeds to grow our family."

The wedding weekend began on Thursday in Carmel, California, at a cliffside estate. On Friday, there was a garden rehearsal dinner with family and the wedding party. They made things official on Saturday with traditional and personal vows.

While sharing photos from their big day on Instagram, Erbert gushed, "This day was beyond anything I could have ever imagined. I married the man of my dreams in a magical redwood forest, then danced the night away with the people we love most in our lives. I cannot wait to share more but for the time being, I’m going to be reliving this perfect day with my HUSBAND for a while 😍."

The nuptials came more than a year after the couple announced their engagement back in June 2022. "Almost 7 years down, forever to go," Erbert wrote on Instagram after announcing her news.

After nearly a decade of dating, Hough realized it was time to get down on one knee -- with some added inspiration from his former World of Dance co-judge, Jennifer Lopez.

"I remember seeing her and I was like, 'Yo, if she can get two [engagements] within the time that I've been with [Erbert], I better step up my game,'" Hough told ET, referencing Lopez's engagements to Alex Rodriguez and Ben Affleck.

Plus, Hough realized "girlfriend" was no longer the best way to introduce his other half. "I kinda stopped myself and was like, 'This feels wrong. That word does not live up to what this relationship is,'" he recalled. "That was a good indication of like, 'OK, I think it’s time to go to the next step.'"

Now that they're married, Hough and Erbert likely have babies on the brain, as they told ET in February that meeting Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's newborn upped their baby fever.

"There wasn't a rush on [having kids] until we just met Val and Jenna Chmerkovskiy's baby, and that was when it was kind of like, 'So should we get on this now?'" Hough said with a laugh. "It did kind of make us think, 'Why wait?'"

