With a wedding on the horizon, Derek Hough knows what he wants and doesn't want when he exchanges vows with Haley Erbert. Ironically, one thing the longtime pro dancer actually wishes they could forgo is the traditional first dance.
Hough walked the red carpet for the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4 on Monday at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood -- ahead of it's release on Mar. 24 -- and he spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about his wedding plans with he lovely fiancée.
"I better have fireworks!" Hough declared. "I'll be so disappointed. Listen, California, we've had a lot of rain. We're good. We can have fireworks!"
While he wants some showmanship in the skies, Hough admitted that he and Erbert dance together so often professionally, they kind of want to just have a lowkey time on the dance floor for their own wedding.
"I kind of wish we didn't need to do a first dance," Hough shared. "Because I just want to, like, be in the moment."
That being said, Hough admitted, "We will have a first dance. But I want to try to make it feel not like a performance. I want it to be a [real] first dance, you know what I mean?"
Hough proposed to the fellow dancer in June 2022, after seven years of dating, and will soon be touring with her in the near future, before the new season of Dancing With the Stars kicks off this fall on Disney+. Meanwhile, Derek Hough's A Symphony Of Dance Tour also kicks off in the fall.
