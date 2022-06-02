Derek Hough Engaged to Hayley Erbert
Derek Hough Says Quarantining with Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Made…
Michael Bublé Shares Details on 'Higher' Tour and Potential Name…
Hayley Kiyoko Puts a Queer Spin on Dating Shows With 'For the Gi…
Rauw Alejandro on ‘Complicated’ Process of Collaborating With Gi…
Katy Perry Says Motherhood Is the 'Best Decision' She Ever Made …
Howie Mandel on Returning to ’America’s Got Talent’ for ‘Amazing…
Amber Heard Says She Made Plans to Have Babies With Johnny Depp …
Jennifer Grey Looks Back at Career and Previous Relationships (E…
Chlöe Bailey Says She Shocked Herself With First Listen-Through …
MGK Says Love Is His Greatest Project While Discussing Wedding P…
Dierks Bentley Says Hosting CMA Fest With Elle King Is 'Just Fun…
Tom Brady Says He Was ‘Nervous’ to Work With Hollywood Icons in …
Tristan Thompson Seems to Respond to Khloé Kardashian's New Comm…
Watch Selena Gomez Take Jabs From 'Saturday Night Live' Stars Ah…
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars’ Is Back! Why Season 7 Might Be t…
Joe Alwyn and Alison Oliver on Filming 'Conversations With Frien…
‘American Idol’ Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Special Guest A…
A Look Inside the Original ‘Top Gun’ Set With Tom Cruise! (Flash…
'The Lost City': Go Behind the Scenes of Sandra Bullock's Charcu…
Derek Hough and his longtime love, dancer Hayley Erbert, are engaged! Hough announced the happy news on Thursday on Instagram.
Hough shared a romantic picture of the two embracing with her legs wrapped around his. The post reads "engaged." The couple has been on vacation in Monaco.
"It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever ♥️," he captioned the stunning picture.
His younger sister, 33-year-old Julianne Hough, reacted to the good news in an Instagram Story.
"Congratulations to this spectacular couple!," she wrote. "I'm so happy for you two and this beautiful life you have already started to create. This truly is just the beginning."
Hough, 37, and Erbert, 27, have been dating since 2015. Back in 2018, Hough gushed about Erbert to ET and, at the time, said he didn't feel any rush to get married.
"She's really grounded," he said of Erbert. "She's really, really grounded -- just really down to earth, and just [has] a good heart and a beautiful soul."
"Do I feel pressured getting married? No, you know what, I don't, actually," he also shared. "I'm building a house right now. I feel like I've been building it for 25 years now. It's taken a long time, so for me, I'm looking at things in stages, and for me, that's going to be the next stage. So, I can get settled, physically grounded, physically settled. And then who knows where life takes us."
ET also spoke with Hough about quarantining with Erbert, and he said their relationship had only gotten stronger. He said she was "absolutely" the love of his life.
"By the way, I don't believe any couple had ever spent that much time with each other consistently, it's so unusual," he said. "So, the fact that it's made our relationship stronger is great. We started a YouTube channel, we cook together, we do arts and crafts and things, and it is always a good sign when you are very content to sit with someone on the couch and fall asleep with four animals next to you and be like, 'This is great, I like this.'"
RELATED CONTENT:
Derek Hough Talks Quarantine Life With Hayley Erbert (Exclusive)
Derek Hough Gushes Over Girlfriend Hayley Erbert in First Joint Interview as a Couple (Exclusive)
Derek Hough and Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Share Sweet Moment at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards