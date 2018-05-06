Derek Hough Gushes Over Girlfriend Hayley Erbert in First Joint Interview as a Couple (Exclusive)

Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert can't get enough of each other!

The pair spoke with ET's Lauren Zima at the Steve Irwin Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles -- their first joint interview as a couple. The annual event honors the late Crocodile Hunter and aims to continue his legacy and benefit conservation efforts.

"She is always looking beautiful," Hough said of Erbert at the gala. "This dress particularly is stunning I mean she looks, she's gorgeous. She's a beautiful woman."

Erbert returned the adoring compliments, complimenting the Dancing With the Stars alum's dreamy, blue eyes.

"They're just like piercing," she said. "Piercing blue eyes."

The couple was similarly sweet at last year's Creative Arts Emmy Awards in September, with the two sharing a super sweet moment of PDA!

On Saturday, ET also talked to the couple about Hough's second season as a judge on World of Dance. Erbert said that she had actually attended a few tapings, but never knew quite what to expect when he opened his mouth.

"Sometimes he just like speaks his mind and I'm like what is he gonna say now," she said.

"Well a lot of the times, I don't even know what to say, just move my body in a certain way that shows how I feel," Hough responded. "But I'm excited, this next season is gonna be off the charts. We really step it up a lot. So I'm very excited to have people see it."

While Hough another dancing reality show, Dancing With the Stars, in 2016, he told ET last week that he's still paying close attention and is actually pulling for one of the contestants -- Tonya Harding. As of now, Hough is gearing up for World of Dance. His sister, Julianne Hough, is currently working with him on the second season of the show, which returns to NBC on Tuesday, May 29 at 10 p.m. ET.

For a look back at one of Derek Hough's celebrity crushes, watch the video below.

