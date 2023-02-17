Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Share How Val Chmerkovskiy Moved Up Their Timeline for Having Kids (Exclusive)
Derek Hough and fiancée Hayley Erbert now have babies on the brain -- thanks to their famous friends.
ET's Kevin Frazier spoke exclusively with the couple at home for ET's Couples Week. They opened up about how a recent hangout with Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson triggered their interest in having kids sooner.
"There wasn't a rush on [having kids] until we just met Val and Jenna Chmerkovskiy's baby, and that was when it was kind of like, 'So should we get on this now?'" Hough said with a laugh.
"It was pretty special and actually it was cool because Val, he was like, 'Bro, for somebody who was created to create, this will be your ultimate creation,'" he continued.
Erbert says the special moment was an emotional one for Hough, saying, "He was just like, just tears."
"Actually, it did kind of make us think like yeah why are we, why wait?," Hough said.
Hough proposed to Erbert in June of 2022 and revealed to ET at the time how Jennifer Lopez inspired him to pop the question.
"I remember seeing her and I was like, 'Yo, if she can get two [engagements] within the time that I've been with [Erbert] I better step up my game,'" Hough recalled of running into Lopez, who got engaged to Alex Rodriguez in 2019, and to Ben Affleck in April 2022.
Another incident that sparked the 37-year-old to pop the question was when Hough "introduced Hayley as my girlfriend and I kinda stopped myself and was like, 'This feels wrong. That word does not live up to what this relationship is.' That was a good indication of like, 'OK, I think it’s time to go to the next step.'"
Erbert isn’t sure when they’ll start trying to have kids, telling ET, "Hopefully we'll go on tour first, get married, or married first and who knows, whenever the date happens but then we'll get on it."
"Yeah, I’ll get on it," Hough laughed.
