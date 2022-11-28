Jessie James Decker has no time for comments about her kids! Over the weekend, the 34-year-old singer shared a series of pictures from her family’s trip to Mexico.

Jessie posted a photo of herself, husband Eric Decker and their three children -- Vivianne, 8, Eric, 7, and Forrest, 4 -- posing in their swimwear, which led some fans to talk about the kids’ abdominal muscles.

One user commented that it was "strange" for children to have bodies like that at young ages, while another wrote, "That doesn't look right … Sorry, not sorry."

Jessie took to the comments to shut down anyone who felt the need to discuses her children’s bodies.

"From one mother to another, please don't call my children's appearance strange just because they don't look the way you think they should? It's unkind," she wrote.

Decker had another comment for users who believed she altered her children’s appearance with an app.

"Surely this is an app but I don't see anyone saying as much," she wrote with sarcasm. "Yeah I used an 'ab' app on my small children wtf."

Jessie’s comments weren’t just filled with negativity. Some of the singer’s famous friends took to the comments section to express their inspiration to hit the gym after seeing her kids.

"Just wait till I start doing 2 a days 🙄😂 they’re ripped!!," Kane Brown said.

"These abs on these babies, tho!!! I gotta step my game up! Lol," Kelly Rowland added.

"I love these smiles. The strength. So in their bodies. Fun goals 💋💛♥️💕," Selma Blair wrote.

Jessie also gave her followers a look at her and her husband's beach bodies. In a video montage from their trip, the singer led with a picture of her rocking a pink swimsuit, and the NFL player going shirtless while they smiled on the beach with their kids.

"Had the time of our lives on a much needed family vacation!!!! So grateful for the sun, fun, food, family and friends🌴🥥✨🥰 until next time🥰," she wrote.

In another video, Jessie gave her followers a look at her son, Forrest’s, Michael Jackson dance moves.

"Our little superstar!! Forrest entertained everyone all week long going from Elvis to Michael Jackson!! His love of music and dance warms my heart! This kid is never stops performing or dancing no matter the time of day!!," she captioned the video set to Michael Jackson’s song, "Bad."

The family trip came after Jessie competed on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. In October, ET spoke up with the singer, who shared how hard she was working to balance work, motherhood and competing for the mirrorball trophy.

"It's really hard! I'm not a dancer and I think I underestimated how hard this was going to be," she told ET. "But I am proud of myself for challenging myself and every week getting out there and doing my best."

