Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten were dead ringers for Hocus Pocus' Sarah Sanderson and Billy Butcherson during Dancing With the Stars' Disney+ night.

The pair went all-out with their costumes for Monday's competition, dancing the Jive to "One Way or Another" from Hocus Pocus 2. Decker looked nearly identical to Sarah Jessica Parker's character, while Bersten channeled her zombie boyfriend.

"Honestly, if anyone knows me, I'm obsessed with SJP -- Carrie Bradshaw -- having a moment to be like her was just everything for me," Decker gushed to ET's Denny Directo backstage after the show, admitting that her ultimate goal was to catch Parker's eye. "I tagged her over a hundred times. Like, I hope she sees it!"

As for Bersten's prosthetic look, the dancer said it took three hours to put together on Monday after the glam team previously took a mold of his face to create the fleshy, creepy piece.

But the peak of the night was scoring 31 on their performance and earning praise from the judges after a tough week of rehearsals.

"We worked so hard this week, it really was kind of a breaking point for me," Decker said. "I felt so overwhelmed I just felt, like, honestly there was a time this week where I was like, 'I don't know if I’m ever gonna get this' and I felt like that. And it was a moment that needed to happen, and I need to let the emotions flow and I feel like it changed the game."

She continued, "I'm one of those people that, I don't wanna give up because I'll regret giving up more than I will regret actually pushing through. So I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this, and this is outside of my comfort zone. I have no dancing background and I think some people may expect me to have a dancing background or know what I'm doing -- I really don't."

Dancing With the Stars streams live Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

