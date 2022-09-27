Gabby Windey has something to say about her Dancing With the Stars performance kiss.

The Bachelorette alum received a sweet on-stage smooch from her fiance, Erich Schwer, as she completed her Viennese walz to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" on Monday night's show -- but she tells ET backstage that the moment was filled with more nerves than passion.

"I'd like to preface -- my mouth was so dry," she exclaims to ET's Matt Cohen when asked about the moment with Schwer.

"Because of the nerves," she continues, "but it was so sweet."

Val and Gabby danced to I can't help falling in love <3 #DWTSpic.twitter.com/EK0DU9pAwb — ♡ (@tvgoldtweets) September 27, 2022

Schwer was not only on-hand to support his love for her live show, but also during rehearsals earlier in the week. During a pre-recorded package, Schwer steps in to dance with Windey at the studio.

"I didn’t know you were such a talented dancer, and I was blown away 100 percent," he says in the clip.

The couple became engaged during The Bachelorette's season 19 finale, which aired on Sept. 20.

In the wake of their engagement, Windey recently shared with ET the next steps she and her fiancé are taking in their relationship.

"We're both in L.A., so it’s nice already to be in the same city," Windey said. "I think we're just excited to live life together, finally, and not have separate lives that we mesh like every couple weeks. We get to combine our lives and do things together."

In their brief courtship, the couple has already faced their fair share of drama. Windey responded to a string of exposed text messages between Schwer and his ex by telling ET that they "had an honest conversation about it."

"Of course it was hard, but it was never make or break," she added. "He's so good about it. He never gets defensive, he just always apologizes and admits to what he did wrong."

Before that, Schwer found himself embroiled in controversy and publicly apologized after an old photo of the 29-year-old in Blackface resurfaced.

For more on the latest season, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Where 'Bachelorette' Michelle Young Stands With Franchise Following Blackface Controversy (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'The Bachelorette' Finale: Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Are Engaged

Why Gabby Windey Was Chosen for 'DWTS' Over Rachel Recchia

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 31 Cast Reveal: Selma Blair and More

How Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Feel About Clayton Echard Now

'The Bachelorette': Gabby and Rachel Address Two-Lead Season Criticism