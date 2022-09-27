Gabby Windey Defends Her Awkward 'Dancing With the Stars' Kiss With Erich Schwer (Exclusive)
Gabby Windey has something to say about her Dancing With the Stars performance kiss.
The Bachelorette alum received a sweet on-stage smooch from her fiance, Erich Schwer, as she completed her Viennese walz to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" on Monday night's show -- but she tells ET backstage that the moment was filled with more nerves than passion.
"I'd like to preface -- my mouth was so dry," she exclaims to ET's Matt Cohen when asked about the moment with Schwer.
"Because of the nerves," she continues, "but it was so sweet."
Schwer was not only on-hand to support his love for her live show, but also during rehearsals earlier in the week. During a pre-recorded package, Schwer steps in to dance with Windey at the studio.
"I didn’t know you were such a talented dancer, and I was blown away 100 percent," he says in the clip.
The couple became engaged during The Bachelorette's season 19 finale, which aired on Sept. 20.
In the wake of their engagement, Windey recently shared with ET the next steps she and her fiancé are taking in their relationship.
"We're both in L.A., so it’s nice already to be in the same city," Windey said. "I think we're just excited to live life together, finally, and not have separate lives that we mesh like every couple weeks. We get to combine our lives and do things together."
In their brief courtship, the couple has already faced their fair share of drama. Windey responded to a string of exposed text messages between Schwer and his ex by telling ET that they "had an honest conversation about it."
"Of course it was hard, but it was never make or break," she added. "He's so good about it. He never gets defensive, he just always apologizes and admits to what he did wrong."
Before that, Schwer found himself embroiled in controversy and publicly apologized after an old photo of the 29-year-old in Blackface resurfaced.
For more on the latest season, watch below.
