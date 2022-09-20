'The Bachelorette' Finale: Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Are Engaged

Gabby Windey found her love! On Tuesday's season finale of The Bachelorette, the nurse got engaged to Erich Schwer, a real estate analyst.

After initially expressing interest in both Gabby and her co-lead, Rachel Recchia, Erich quickly moved firmly into the former's camp of suitors.

At the largest group date in franchise history, Gabby told ET that Erich was "such a pleasant surprise."

"I was initially kind of fearful to explore my relationship with him, because he reminds me of the men I've dated in the past, but getting to know him, he really was such a sweet soul," Gabby said of Erich. "... We have such an easy, vulnerable connection that I kind of can’t believe that it’s happening so fast."

The pair went on to have a one-on-one date that was anything but typical, as Gabby's grandpa joined them for a day of bowling. The couple grew even closer on the nighttime portion of their date when Gabby opened up to Erich about her estranged relationship with her mom.

Their relationship went even deeper on Erich's Hometown date when Gabby met his dad, who was dying of cancer at the time.

"Today with Erich was one of the best days I’ve had so far," Gabby said in a confessional. "Seeing him with his family, that really just made my feelings so much deeper for him."

Later, after Erich confessed to Gabby he was falling in love with her, she told the cameras, "I can picture us so easy together, and today is a day that I’ll never, ever forget. After today, I think Erich’s Hometown, it could’ve changed the rest of my life."

During Fantasy Suites, Erich finally said "I love you." While their overnight date went well, Erich's fears about Gabby's other connections almost cost them their relationship.

Eventually, though, Gabby parted with all her other suitors and expressed her love for Erich.

"I know in my heart that you’ve fought for me so much, and you love in this very secure and comfortable way. You’ve taught me how I want to be treated and that it’s OK to ask for those things," Gabby told Erich. "Sometimes it is hard for me to take things at face value, because of everything I’ve gone through. You have taught me that it’s OK to feel safe, and wanted, and loved in a way that I haven’t."

Gabby continued, "You’re the only one left. I know it’s so hard and I think I’ve felt it for a while, but I do know that I love you."

"I’m so freaking lucky that it’s you," Erich sweetly replied.

"He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. It feels so right. It honestly feels like a fairy tale. I can’t believe that he’s all mine," Gabby said in a confessional. "Erich is definitely the love of my life. I think everything in my life has happened for a reason and all of the arrows and stars are pointing straight to him. It feels so good and it feels so incredibly meant to be."

Things seemed to be uncertain in part 1 of the season finale, though, when, after successfully meeting Gabby's family, Erich confessed that he may not be ready to pop the question.

"I really want us to work... I want to date you in the real world," Erich told Gabby. "Getting engaged before that is not how things usually go."

"I don't want to do this anymore. I don't want anyone to be forced. I'm so sick of this," Gabby told the cameras as she walked away from Erich. "... What am I supposed to do? Walk away because he's not ready to propose?"

Erich was able to overcome his fears and pop the question on Tuesday night's episode.

"When I first saw you, my heart skipped a beat, maybe a couple, and my stomach was dancing, and I was so nervous," Gabby told Erich. "... You remind me of a love I’ve only ever known in my dreams... I thought you were too good to be true, but now I know you're too good and you’re also true. I love you."

"You deserve somebody who’s going to give you 100 percent... That’s the reason I’m standing in front of you, because I want to be that person for you," Erich said. "... You really bring out the best in me... I felt like I really knew you for years. At the time I didn’t know it, but I had met my soulmate."

With that, Erich expressed his love for Gabby as he got done on one knee and popped the question. Gabby gleefully accepted and the pair rode off on a motorcycle.

