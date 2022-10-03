'Dancing With the Stars' Announces Winter Tour: See Who's Hitting the Road
It's a ballroom on wheels! Dancing With the Stars announced a brand-new live tour on Monday, set to visit 56 locations across the country beginning early next year.
"The tour delivers a spectacular night of electrifying dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and So You Think You Can Dance winner Alexis Warr," the press release reads. Warr became the first-ever ballroom dancer to win SYTYCD earlier this year and joined DWTS as a troupe member shortly after.
The tour will begin on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., promising a brand-new production from its past live shows. "Getting to see the smiling faces of the people who vote for us on the show from home each and every week in-person is such a privilege – the fans are the reason why we love to do this tour!" the pros said in the press release. "We cannot wait to travel to cities all across the country and share our passion for dance from coast to coast. Whether you’ve made a tradition of coming to the show every year or this is your first time getting to see us live, we promise to give you an unforgettable performance."
DWTS first went on tour in 2007, and has since continued to increase the national reach of its live show lineup, this year reaching almost 30 states. Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 7 at dwtstour.com. Until then, DWTS airs live coast to coast Monday nights 8:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.
