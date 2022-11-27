Madonna’s Thanksgiving celebration was a family affair! Over the weekend, the 64-year-old singer gave her followers an inside look at her holiday featuring her six children.

"What I’m thankful for…………. 💛 @lourdesleon @maisonrhed," the "Vogue" singer captioned the photo carousel. Inside the series of pictures, Madonna shared an image of her surrounded by her children, Lourdes "Lola" Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins, Stella and Estere.

Madonna’s photo carousel also featured pictures of her posing solo with Lourdes, a picture with her, David and one of her younger daughters, an image of her girls at the DJ booth, and a couple solo flicks -- featuring a large glass of red wine.

Adding some traditional holiday flare, Madonna shared a picture of her Thanksgiving place setting, that included a pen next to a note that read "I Am Thankful For..."

Madonna’s celebratory post was met with comments from her famous friends.

"lovely family," Diplo wrote.

Debbi Mazar, Zac Posen and Ricardo Tisci all took to the comments to share heart emojis.

Madonna’s picture marks the first time the singer has recently shared a full family photo with all of her children. However, the "Material Girl" singer uses her Instagram to document moments with her kids.

Earlier this month, Madonna shared a video featuring her and David wearing matching Balenciaga outfits and dancing to Beyoncé's "Move."

Prior, Madonna shared a video of one of her twin daughters showing off her DJ skills.

"Estere Dropping Fire…………..🔥🎧⏺🎧🤍,” she captioned the video that showed her daughter mixing her 2000 hit, "Music."

Madonna’s post comes almost a month after she seemingly came out as gay with the help of a cheeky TikTok video.

