Madonna Appears to Come Out as Gay in New Video

Madonna has seemingly come out. In a new video shared to TikTok Sunday, the pop icon implied that she's gay.

Jumping on the back of a new TikTok trend, a pink-haired Madonna aimed to throw a pair of fuchsia underwear in the garbage. The words "If I miss, I'm Gay," flashed across the screen as the 64-year-old singer threw and failed to sink the underwear into the open garbage can. She then threw her hands up in acceptance and playfully turned away from the camera, hand on hip.

The video came with no caption, but plenty of comments, with fans and followers of the "Material Girl" singer praising her for seemingly coming out.

"Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her," one fan wrote, while another commented, "Welcome 🌈."

The video comes after Madonna was spotted kissing Dominican rapper, Tokischa while sitting front row at New York Fashion Week. The pair were also seen kissing during a Pride event over the summer.

Tokischa, 26, appeared alongside Madonna in her latest music video for the remix of her 2005 hit, "Hung Up."

In the 2022 version, which is titled “Hung Up on Tokischa,” Madonna and Tokischa, can’t keep their hands off of each other.

Throughout the video, the pair kiss while on the dance floor, in an empty room with flashing lights, and at the end, surrounded by a crowd of people. The duo also finds time to pray during the risqué video.

Outside of rap, Tokischa is a content creator on Only Fans. Though the exact status of their relationship isn't clear, Madonna recently ended things with her boyfriend of three years, Ahlamalik Williams.

"Hung Up on Tokischa" is the latest release from Madonna's Finally Enough Love remix album, which features modern twists of all 50 of her songs that have topped the dance charts.

The "Hung Up" remix follows "Material Gworrllllllll!," which features Saucy Santana and is a remix of her 1984 single, "Material Girl."

