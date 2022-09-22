Madonna has a lot of kisses for Dominican rapper Tokischa in her latest music video for the remix of her 2005 hit, “Hung Up.”

In the 2022 version, which is titled “Hung Up on Tokischa,” Madonna, 64, and Tokischa, 26, can’t keep their hands off of each other.

Throughout the video, the pair kiss while on the dance floor, in an empty room with flashing lights, and at the end, surrounded by a crowd of people. The duo also finds time to pray during the risqué video.

Adding a new twist to the single, Tokischa takes the lead as she raps in Spanish, while Madonna’s original vocals offer support on the track.

But Madonna and Tokischa's steamy lip locks haven’t just been for the music video. The pair was spotted sharing a kiss while sitting front row at New York Fashion Week, and over the summer, the duo turned heads when they kissed during a Pride event.

Outside of rap, Tokischa is a content creator on Only Fans. Though the exact status of their relationship isn't clear, Madonna recently ended things with her boyfriend of three years, Ahlamalik Williams.

“Hung Up on Tokischa” is the latest release from Madonna's Finally Enough Love remix album, which features modern twists of all 50 of her songs that have topped the dance charts.

The “Hung Up” remix follows “Material Gworrllllllll!,” which features Saucy Santana and is a remix of her 1984 single, “Material Girl.”

