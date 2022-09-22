Madonna Kisses Rapper Tokischa in Sexy Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna Tongue Kisses Friends During 64th Birthday Celebration i…
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Relationship Models 'Heir…
‘Bachelorette’: Rachel Reacts to Internet Comparing Breakup With…
Adam Levine Admits He 'Crossed the Line' While Addressing Cheati…
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Joke They're Proud '…
How the Royal Family Is Continuing to Grieve Following Queen’s F…
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Harry and Meghan Join William, Kate a…
Prince Harry Will Be Allowed to Wear Military Uniform at Queen's…
Inside Jennifer Lopez's Epic Surprise for Ben Affleck at Their W…
Kanye West Sparks More Kardashian Family Drama With Instagram Co…
Mark Harmon Details Why He Left 'NCIS' in Season 19 (Exclusive)
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby and Rachel Reveal What the Mansion Sme…
Gwen Stefani Tears Up Over Heartfelt Performance on Season 22 Pr…
Leonardo DiCaprio 'Spending Time' With Gigi Hadid Following Cami…
‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’: Rachel Reacts to Meatball’s Me…
How Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Navigating Cheating Alle…
Queen 'Ultimately Died of a Broken Heart' After Prince Philip's …
Brad Pitt Pokes Fun at George Clooney and Calls Him ‘Most Handso…
Madonna has a lot of kisses for Dominican rapper Tokischa in her latest music video for the remix of her 2005 hit, “Hung Up.”
In the 2022 version, which is titled “Hung Up on Tokischa,” Madonna, 64, and Tokischa, 26, can’t keep their hands off of each other.
Throughout the video, the pair kiss while on the dance floor, in an empty room with flashing lights, and at the end, surrounded by a crowd of people. The duo also finds time to pray during the risqué video.
Adding a new twist to the single, Tokischa takes the lead as she raps in Spanish, while Madonna’s original vocals offer support on the track.
But Madonna and Tokischa's steamy lip locks haven’t just been for the music video. The pair was spotted sharing a kiss while sitting front row at New York Fashion Week, and over the summer, the duo turned heads when they kissed during a Pride event.
Outside of rap, Tokischa is a content creator on Only Fans. Though the exact status of their relationship isn't clear, Madonna recently ended things with her boyfriend of three years, Ahlamalik Williams.
“Hung Up on Tokischa” is the latest release from Madonna's Finally Enough Love remix album, which features modern twists of all 50 of her songs that have topped the dance charts.
The “Hung Up” remix follows “Material Gworrllllllll!,” which features Saucy Santana and is a remix of her 1984 single, “Material Girl.”
RELATED CONTENT:
Madonna Explains Her Regret Over Past Two Marriages
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Drops Debut Song 'Lock&Key'
Madonna Reflects on the Wardrobe 'Accident' That Could Have Ended Her
Read Beyoncé's Note to Madonna After Their 'Break My Soul' Remix