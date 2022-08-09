Beyoncé showed Madonna some serious love following the release of their "Break My Soul" remix. The "Material Girl" herself took to her Instagram Story Tuesday to share the beautiful bouquet Bey sent her and the sweet message of gratitude the "Thique" singer left behind in the note attached to the flowers.

"Thank you, Queen. I'm so grateful for you," the note began. "You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are masterpiece genius."

The note continued, "Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!! Love always and forever, B."

Madonna thanked Bey for the gift, writing, "❤️❤️thank you!! from one 👑 to another 👑. I love the Re-Mix! @beyonce ❤️❤️."

Instagram/madonna

The pop icon also shared another look at the bouquet Bey sent over, which featured a gorgeous display of white roses, lilies and more.

Instagram/madonna

The new version of the Renaissance lead single, titled, "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix), samples Madonna's "Vogue," while paying tribute to legendary Black female artists, including Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross, as well as some of the top names in ballroom house, like House of Aviance and the House of Xtravaganza.

Beyoncé's collab with Madonna is the latest of the "Break My Soul" remixes. Bey previously released four different versions of the hit single by Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am, Chicago house legend Terry Hunter, global scene queen Honey Dijon and New York producer/DJ Nita Aviance.

Following the album's release last week, Beyoncé thanked fans for their support and for waiting for Renaissance's official while addressing the early album leak.

"So, the album leaked and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together," she wrote. "I've never seen anything like it. I can't thank yall enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me."

"Thank you for your unwavering support," she continued. "Thank you for being patient. We are going to take out time and Enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy. I Love You Deep."

"Break My Soul (The Queens Remix) is out now.

Beyoncé Seemingly Addresses Past Family Drama on 'Renaissance': Lyrics Decoded!



