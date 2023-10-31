News

Zoë Kravitz Wore Her Engagement Ring From Channing Tatum at Kendall Jenner's Halloween Party: PIC

By Sophie Schillaci
Published: 8:18 AM PDT, October 31, 2023

The actress subtly showed off her new sparkler while rocking a 'Rosemary's Baby' costume.

Zoë Kravitz subtly debuted her new engagement ring from Channing Tatum over the weekend. The couple, who have been linked since 2021, stepped out in coordinating costumes for Kendall Jenner's Halloween party over the weekend, with Kravitz sporting a sparkly new accessory. 

Kravitz, 34, and Tatum, 43, partied at the iconic Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Saturday for the festive occasion, with Kravitz dressed as Mia Farrow's character from the 1968 horror film Rosemary's Baby and Tatum as the baby. In photos captured of the duo leaving the party, Kravitz clutches a fake chef's knife in her left hand while putting her ring on display. 

On Monday, ET confirmed that the stars are engaged

BACKGRID

Although the pair have remained largely private about their romance, they have spoken about each other in interviews, with Tatum even being outed for adorably following numerous Instagram fan accounts for Kravitz.

"I have no chill," he told Vanity Fair in January of following the accounts. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn’t know anyone would know."

Tatum confessed that he is trying to be more chill these days so he "can actually experience these moments, instead of just trying to change it or something, or being afraid that it’s not going to work out how I wanted or something."

He admitted, "Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?"

Kravitz's romance with Tatum is her first since her public split from ex-husband Karl Glusman. The two ended their relationship after 18 months of marriage in 2021. 

Tatum was previously married to his Step Up co-star, Jenna Dewan, from 2009 to 2019, and they share daughter Everly, 10.

People was first to report on Tatum and Kravitz's engagement.

The duo first sparked dating rumors after they met while working on her film, Pussy Island. In a 2022 interview with ET, Tatum couldn't help but gush over what an incredible job Kravitz had been doing on her directorial debut.

"I'm in awe," the actor effused.

Tatum revealed that he'll be playing a character called Slater King in Pussy Island and, while keeping tightlipped about storyline details, shared that his character is wholly unlike any of his previous roles.

"This is just a completely categorically different thing," he said, referencing his background in romantic and action flicks. Tatum added he was flattered to be viewed in a new light, gushing that Kravitz really "saw me." 

"She's got a weird gift for that. She sees right through a lot of people's stuff and really, just who they are to her is really simple," he shared. "She's one of the more intentional people I've ever met in my life." 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Video

Zoë Kravitz Gushes Over Boyfriend Channing Tatum for First Time
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are Engaged After Dating for Two Years

News

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are Engaged After Dating for Two Years

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz Have Girls' Night Out: Pics

News

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz Have Girls' Night Out: Pics

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Show Rare PDA at Paris Fashion Week

News

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Show Rare PDA at Paris Fashion Week

Related Photos
Happiest Celebrity Engagements of 2023
6 Photos
Happiest Celebrity Engagements of 2023

 

Tags: