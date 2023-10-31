Zoë Kravitz subtly debuted her new engagement ring from Channing Tatum over the weekend. The couple, who have been linked since 2021, stepped out in coordinating costumes for Kendall Jenner's Halloween party over the weekend, with Kravitz sporting a sparkly new accessory.

Kravitz, 34, and Tatum, 43, partied at the iconic Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Saturday for the festive occasion, with Kravitz dressed as Mia Farrow's character from the 1968 horror film Rosemary's Baby and Tatum as the baby. In photos captured of the duo leaving the party, Kravitz clutches a fake chef's knife in her left hand while putting her ring on display.

On Monday, ET confirmed that the stars are engaged.

Although the pair have remained largely private about their romance, they have spoken about each other in interviews, with Tatum even being outed for adorably following numerous Instagram fan accounts for Kravitz.

"I have no chill," he told Vanity Fair in January of following the accounts. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn’t know anyone would know."

Tatum confessed that he is trying to be more chill these days so he "can actually experience these moments, instead of just trying to change it or something, or being afraid that it’s not going to work out how I wanted or something."

He admitted, "Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?"

Kravitz's romance with Tatum is her first since her public split from ex-husband Karl Glusman. The two ended their relationship after 18 months of marriage in 2021.

Tatum was previously married to his Step Up co-star, Jenna Dewan, from 2009 to 2019, and they share daughter Everly, 10.

People was first to report on Tatum and Kravitz's engagement.

The duo first sparked dating rumors after they met while working on her film, Pussy Island. In a 2022 interview with ET, Tatum couldn't help but gush over what an incredible job Kravitz had been doing on her directorial debut.

"I'm in awe," the actor effused.

Tatum revealed that he'll be playing a character called Slater King in Pussy Island and, while keeping tightlipped about storyline details, shared that his character is wholly unlike any of his previous roles.

"This is just a completely categorically different thing," he said, referencing his background in romantic and action flicks. Tatum added he was flattered to be viewed in a new light, gushing that Kravitz really "saw me."

"She's got a weird gift for that. She sees right through a lot of people's stuff and really, just who they are to her is really simple," he shared. "She's one of the more intentional people I've ever met in my life."

