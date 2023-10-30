Love is in the air -- especially for Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz.

ET has learned that the Magic Mike star and the Batman actress are engaged!

Kravitz, 34, and Tatum, 43, first sparked dating rumors after they met while working on her film, Pussy Island, in 2021.

Back in August, the couple were guests at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's star-studded wedding in New Jersey, and the following month they were spotted stepping out together during Paris Fashion Week.

This past weekend, the couple were guests at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party. They went for a funny film parody couples' costume, with Kravitz rocking a white nightgown, close-cut 'do and a chef's knife for her Rosemary's Baby costume -- while Tatum wore a onesie and a bonnet, going as the film's titular baby.

Although the pair have remained largely private about their romance, they have spoken about each other in interviews, with Tatum even being outed for adorably following numerous Instagram fan accounts for Kravitz.

"I have no chill," he told Vanity Fair in January of following the accounts. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn’t know anyone would know."

Tatum confessed that he is trying to be more chill these days so he "can actually experience these moments, instead of just trying to change it or something, or being afraid that it’s not going to work out how I wanted or something."

He admitted, "Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?"

Kravitz's romance with Tatum is her first since her public split from ex-husband Karl Glusman. The two ended their relationship after 18 months of marriage in 2021.

Tatum was previously married to his Step Up co-star, Jenna Dewan, from 2009 to 2019, and they share daughter Everly, 10.

